San Francisco 49ers Injury Report: Latest on Trent Williams, Arik Armstead, Nick Bosa and more for Week 13

The San Francisco 49ers have a massive game ahead of them, as they visit the league-leading Philadelphia Eagles on Sunday. It's a rematch of last season's NFC Championship Game, which they lost 31-7 after injuries to quarterbacks Brock Purdy and Josh Johnson.

Already, there has been trash talk from both sides, with rookie defensive tackle Jalen Carter taking shots at his opponents' offense:

“They got a lot of weapons out there on the outside, but I’m on the inside, I’m in the trenches. I ain’t heard nothing about the o-line.”

There was wide receiver Deebo Samuel calling cornerback James Bradberry IV "trash" and refusing to recant it. Of course, Bradberry somewhat took it in his stride:

“I wish he would have used a better word to describe my play. But it is what it is. At the end of the day, all I can do is control my work ethic and what I do day to day.”

Coach Kyle Shanahan, though, refuses to acknowledge the trash talk, instead speaking up on the emotions:

"Yeah, it's very rare that we haven't felt that way. Especially then, we were on a big win streak and you're in the NFC Championship Game. We felt the same way going into that game that they felt. Everyone is really confident at that time."

Before kickoff at 4:25 p.m. ET, here's how the 49ers are faring when it comes to roster health.

San Francisco 49ers Week 13 injury report

Ahead of the game, some 49ers players were limited in practice at some point. As of Dec. 1, they were:

DT Arik Armstead

RB Jordan Mason

WR Ray-Ray McCloud

OT Trent Williams

G Spencer Buford

DE Nick Bosa

That's not to mention that this will be their second game without erstwhile starting safety Talanoa Hufanga, who tore his ACL during the Week 11 defeat of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

Expand Tweet

Trent Williams injury update

Contrary to what many may think, Trent Williams is not injured - he just went into his usual Wednesday rest, a possible lingering aftermath from his 2019 bout with cancer.

He eventually returned on Thursday as a full participant and carried that momentum into Friday, definitively asserting that he will take care of Brock Purdy's blind side against a stacked front seven.

Nick Bosa injury update

Speaking of front sevens, Nick Bosa has been dealing with a toe injury. He had fully participated on Wednesday and Thursday before the issue appeared, which limited his availability on Friday.

Should he be ruled out, one of Clelin Ferrell and rookie Robert Beal Jr. may be elevated in his place.

Arik Armstead injury update

Another defensive lineman on the 49ers' injury watch is tackle Arik Armstead. Having been on the roster since 2015, he has had his fair share of season-ending injuries.

In 2023, he has stayed healthy, starting all their 11 games, but a foot injury knocked him out of practice on Wednesday and Thursday, threatening to end that stretch. He eventually returned on Friday but had limited involvement.