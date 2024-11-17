  • home icon
  San Francisco 49ers vs. Seattle Seahawks: Box score, player stats and summary feat. Christian McCaffrey and DK Metcalf

By Param Nagda
Modified Nov 18, 2024 00:44 GMT
The slumping Seattle Seahawks traveled south to sunny California to take on the San Francisco 49ers in an NFC West divisional battle at Levi's Stadium.

The visitors had lost their last two games and slipped to 4-5 and couldn't afford another defeat as it would be a crippling blow to their odds of earning a playoff berth.

The home team came into this game looking for their third straight win, which would see them improve to 6-4. The 49ers needed the win to keep pace with the Arizona Cardinals, who sit atop the NFC West standings with a 6-4 record.

With plenty at stake for both teams, the game promised to be a tantalizingly close affair. Here's how it panned out:

San Francisco 49ers vs Tampa Bay Buccaneers box score

TeamFirst
Quarter		Second
Quarter		Third
Quarter		Fourth
Quarter		 Final
Score
San Francisco 49ers703717
Seattle Seahawks337720

San Francisco 49ers players' stats

Quarterback

QuarterbackPassing
Yards		CompletionsPass
Attempts		Pass
TDs		INTsRush
yards		Rush
attempts		Rush
TDs
Brock Purdy1592128115401

Rushing and receiving

PlayerRush AttemptsRushing YardsRushing TDsReceptionsReceiving YardsReceiving TDs
Christian McCaffrey197904270
Deebo Samuel1-104220
Jordan Mason2130000
Jauan Jennings00010911
Kyle Juszczyk0002120
Eric Saubert000170

Defense

PlayerTackles (Total)SacksInterceptions
Nick Bosa21.50
Fred Warner100
Leonard Floyd21.50
Yetur Gross-Matos110
Deommodore
Lenoir		800
Malik Mustapha300
Jordan Elliot100

Kicking

PlayerPATField
Goals		LongPoints
Jake Moody2/21/1331

Seattle Seahawks players' stats

Quarterback

QuarterbackPassing
Yards		CompletionsPass
Attempts		Pass
TDs		INTsRush
yards		Rush
Attempts		Rush
TDs
Geno Smith2212532014291

Rushing and receiving

PlayerRush AttemptsRushing YardsRushing TDsReceptionsReceiving YardsReceiving TDs
Kenneth Walker III14541250
Zach
Charbonnet		430220
DK Metcalf0007700
Jaxon Smith-Njigba000101100
Tyler
Lockett		0002190
AJ Barner0002150

Defense

PlayerTackles (Total)SacksInterceptions
Derick Hall210
Dre'Mont Jones110
Johnathan Hankins
001
Julian Love600
Ernest Jones IV600
Tyrice Knight400

Kicking

PlayerPATField
Goals		LongPoints
Jason Myers2/22/2578

San Francisco 49ers vs. Seattle Seahawks game summary

The game summary will be available shortly.

