San Francisco 49ers vs. Seattle Seahawks: Box score, player stats and summary feat. Christian McCaffrey and DK Metcalf
The slumping Seattle Seahawks traveled south to sunny California to take on the San Francisco 49ers in an NFC West divisional battle at Levi's Stadium.
The visitors had lost their last two games and slipped to 4-5 and couldn't afford another defeat as it would be a crippling blow to their odds of earning a playoff berth.
The home team came into this game looking for their third straight win, which would see them improve to 6-4. The 49ers needed the win to keep pace with the Arizona Cardinals, who sit atop the NFC West standings with a 6-4 record.