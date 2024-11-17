San Francisco 49ers vs. Seattle Seahawks: Box score, player stats and summary feat. Christian McCaffrey and DK Metcalf

The slumping Seattle Seahawks traveled south to sunny California to take on the San Francisco 49ers in an NFC West divisional battle at Levi's Stadium.

The visitors had lost their last two games and slipped to 4-5 and couldn't afford another defeat as it would be a crippling blow to their odds of earning a playoff berth.

The home team came into this game looking for their third straight win, which would see them improve to 6-4. The 49ers needed the win to keep pace with the Arizona Cardinals, who sit atop the NFC West standings with a 6-4 record.

Trending

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

With plenty at stake for both teams, the game promised to be a tantalizingly close affair. Here's how it panned out:

San Francisco 49ers vs Tampa Bay Buccaneers box score

Team First

Quarter Second

Quarter Third

Quarter Fourth

Quarter Final

Score San Francisco 49ers 7 0 3 7 17 Seattle Seahawks 3 3 7 7 20

San Francisco 49ers players' stats

Quarterback

Quarterback Passing

Yards Completions Pass

Attempts Pass

TDs INTs Rush

yards Rush

attempts Rush

TDs Brock Purdy 159 21 28 1 1 5 40 1

Rushing and receiving

Player Rush Attempts Rushing Yards Rushing TDs Receptions Receiving Yards Receiving TDs Christian McCaffrey 19 79 0 4 27 0 Deebo Samuel 1 -1 0 4 22 0 Jordan Mason 2 13 0 0 0 0 Jauan Jennings 0 0 0 10 91 1 Kyle Juszczyk 0 0 0 2 12 0 Eric Saubert 0 0 0 1 7 0

Defense

Player Tackles (Total) Sacks Interceptions Nick Bosa 2 1.5 0 Fred Warner 1 0 0 Leonard Floyd 2 1.5 0 Yetur Gross-Matos 1 1 0 Deommodore

Lenoir 8 0 0 Malik Mustapha 3 0 0 Jordan Elliot 1 0 0

Kicking

Player PAT Field

Goals Long Points Jake Moody 2/2 1/1 33 1

Seattle Seahawks players' stats

Quarterback

Quarterback Passing

Yards Completions Pass

Attempts Pass

TDs INTs Rush

yards Rush

Attempts Rush

TDs Geno Smith 221 25 32 0 1 4 29 1

Rushing and receiving

Player Rush Attempts Rushing Yards Rushing TDs Receptions Receiving Yards Receiving TDs Kenneth Walker III 14 54 1 2 5 0 Zach

Charbonnet 4 3 0 2 2 0 DK Metcalf 0 0 0 7 70 0 Jaxon Smith-Njigba 0 0 0 10 110 0 Tyler

Lockett 0 0 0 2 19 0 AJ Barner 0 0 0 2 15 0

Defense

Player Tackles (Total) Sacks Interceptions Derick Hall 2 1 0 Dre'Mont Jones 1 1 0 Johnathan Hankins

0 0 1 Julian Love 6 0 0 Ernest Jones IV 6 0 0 Tyrice Knight 4 0 0

Kicking

Player PAT Field

Goals Long Points Jason Myers 2/2 2/2 57 8

San Francisco 49ers vs. Seattle Seahawks game summary

The game summary will be available shortly.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

49ers Fans! Check out the latest San Francisco 49ers Schedule and dive into the 49ers Depth Chart for NFL Season 2024-25.