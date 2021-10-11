Saquon Barkley ankle injury: How long will Giants RB be out

Saquon Barkley has been ruled out for Sunday's game. The New York Giants have been battling division rivals, the Dallas Cowboys, with the score sitting at 24-13 in favor of the Cowboys, as this was written.

On top of the game not working out for the Giants, starting quarterback Daniel Jones was knocked out of the game with a concussion, and to add even more insult to injury, the Giants are now without star running back Saquon Barkley.

Barkley went down with an apparent ankle injury and was quickly ruled out of the game.

How many weeks will Barkley be on IR?

The Giants will now have to, unfortunately, place Barkley on IR, rendering him unavailable for a minimum of three weeks.

This is a huge blow to the already struggling Giants team. Not to mention that the Giants fanbase has been here before. Barkley's 2020 season was cut short when he tore his ACL in Week 2.

Now, in 2021, Barkley has gone down in Week 5. The injury appears to be a heavy ankle sprain, as his ankle was twisted up by a Cowboys defender.

The odd thing about the injury is that it came from a non-contact type of situation as the play had all been over. Barkley was attempting to stop his momentum when he ran into cornerback Jourdan Lewis.

The hope would be that Barkley suffered a minor ankle sprain and would be back in action after his three-week IR stint.

However, with Barkley's injury concerns dating back to the 2020 season, this injury could turn out to be far worse. The injury occurred in the opposite leg where Barkley tore his ACL, with his left ankle being the problem this time.

As pictured above indicate, it looks as though Barkley's ankle is heavily swollen, and this could very well be a simple ankle sprain.

As pictured above indicate, it looks as though Barkley's ankle is heavily swollen, and this could very well be a simple ankle sprain.

At the most basic level, ankle sprains take about six weeks for any one player to recover from. However, in more serious cases, the ankle can take upwards of four months if there's additional damage that has been caused to the ligaments and tendons.

The hope is that Barkley can heal quickly and begin his rehab within a few weeks. Further tests will be done to determine the severity of the injury, and the hope is that Barkley will be able to take the field sooner rather than later.

The Giants will likely fall to 1-4 this season and will need Barkley back as soon as possible.

