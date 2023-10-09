Running Saquon Barkley hasn’t played in the last three New York Giants games for the 2023 NFL season. All games turned into losses while an ankle injury sidelined him. One was a home game wherein they only scored three points, and Daniel Jones was sacked 11 times.

For Week 5, the Giants headed to Miami to face the Dolphins. It was a battle of the best-ranked and the worst-ranked offense through four weeks. While a Dolphins victory was predictable, Barkley showed emotion from the sideline while furiously talking to a fan.

Saquon Barkley calls that incident over as another fan tries to instigate his actions

A Twitter user shared a video wherein Saquon Barkley allegedly conversed with a fan who was heckling him or the Giants as a team. The two-second video showed Barkley angrily saying something while pointing at a Miami Dolphins fan.

However, the Pro Bowl running back saw the video and replied:

“Stop reaching and trying to make it a me vs fans thing I’m not gonna just sit there and not say anything while you talk crazy to 8 after he just got hurt… buddy knew he was in the wrong”

Saquon Barkley replied to a tweet that placed him in a bad light. (Image credit: Saquon Barkley on Twitter)

As Barkley mentioned, Daniel Jones abruptly left the game in the fourth quarter after a neck injury caused by an Andrew Van Ginkel sack. Tyrod Taylor saw action with 12 minutes left in the game, and his first drive resulted in a Graham Gano field goal.

While Barkley’s outburst isn’t a concern, the New York Giants have a massive concern on offense. They haven’t scored an offensive touchdown in two games. Their only touchdown against the Dolphins came off a Jason Pinnock 102-yard interception return for a score.

Aside from Barkley being inactive, the Giants' offensive line woes continue. Last week, they played without tackle Andrew Thomas. This time, Ben Bredeson took over snap duties at center while John Michael Schmitz Jr. lined up elsewhere. The adjustments didn’t work, as Jones absorbed six sacks.

Will Saquon Barkley remain with the Giants after 2023?

After not getting the contract extension he deserved and refusing to sign the franchise tag, Barkley returned to the Giants on a one-year deal. However, his contract gets closer to the end with each week passing. The Giants have 12 games left, and they look like a disaster.

In that case, Saquon Barkley can become a free agent after the 2023 season unless the Giants tagged him again. Since he’s the heart and soul of the Giants' offense, will he remain with the team that drafted him? Or will he explore playing for another team?

If the same trend persists, Giants head coach Brian Daboll and general manager Joe Schoen could be fired. Barkley can also abandon ship if he has lost hope that the Giants is still the best scenario for him.