Saquon Barkley's cherished touchdown from first season with Eagles comes to life through art piece

Saquon Barkley enjoyed a historic first season with the Philadelphia Eagles, which was filled with iconic performances and was rewarded with a Super Bowl LIX victory. Barkley - who became the ninth NFL player to eclipse 2,000 rushing yards in the regular season - engineered the Eagles to their second Super Bowl in franchise history.

Barkley was Philadelphia's major free-agent signing from last offseason, joining on a three-year, $37.7 million deal with $26 million guaranteed. The All-Pro back made an immediate impact in Week 1 of the 2024 season, registering three touchdowns versus the Green Bay Packers.

His first touchdown as an Eagle came in the second quarter of Philly's season-opener with an 18-yard touchdown scamper off of a check down from Jalen Hurts.

Popular sports artist Jordan Spector captured the scene of Saquon Barkley's first touchdown for Philly with a painting.

On his Eagles debut, the running back accrued 24 carries for 109 yards, two rushing touchdowns, two catches for 23 yards and a third touchdown.

Philadelphia Eagles extend Saquon Barkley's stay till 2028

Coach Howie Roseman and the Philadelphia Eagles got to work on their offseason plans following a second Super Bowl victory in the last decade. The immediate task was to extend Saquon Barkley's contract after his 2,000-yard campaign.

The Eagles-Barkley story was confirmed to continue as a two-year extension for $41 million ($36 million guaranteed at signing) was agreed upon. Saquon Barkley will pocket over $20 million annually as the highest-paid back in NFL history.

The running back registered 345 carries for 2,005 yards and 13 touchdowns in the 2024 season. Furthermore, he tallied 33 catches for 278 receiving yards and two touchdowns. Barkley's 2,283 scrimmage yards are the best in a single season since Christian McCaffrey's 2,392 yards in 2019 for the Panthers.

The All-Pro back was impressive in the playoffs, with 91 carries for 499 yards and five touchdowns, helping Philly achieve postseason success.

