Saquon Barkley delivers powerful message after winning first Super Bowl

Saquon Barkley shared a message on social media about his remarkable season and what lies ahead. He is fresh off leading the Philadelphia Eagles to victory in the 2025 Super Bowl.

The former New York Giants running back, who signed with Philadelphia in March, just completed one of the most spectacular seasons in NFL history. His 2,504 combined regular-season and playoff yards set a league record.

On Monday, just hours after the Eagles' 40-22 triumph over the Kansas City Chiefs at Caesars Superdome, Barkley shared his thoughts.

"It's safe to say that I'ma take the cake for this year I would say try again next year. But next year will probably be my best year... GOD IS GREAT," Barkley tweeted.

The running back's confidence stems from a historic 2024 campaign. He captured the NFL rushing crown and Offensive Player of the Year honors. Barkley also set a Philadelphia franchise record with 2,005 yards in 16 regular-season games.

Saquon Barkley's arrival sparked excitement

Despite being held to 57 rushing yards on 25 carries in the Super Bowl, Saquon Barkley's impact extended beyond the ground game. He added six catches for 40 yards as the Eagles secured their second title.

"We took advantage of it in the pass game," Barkley said to reporters after the game. "Jalen (Hurts) came out, played big and it took a team effort. Coaches, everyone in the Eagles organization, it takes all of us."

His arrival in Philadelphia sparked immediate excitement. Eagles offensive line coach Jeff Stoutland recalled his reaction to the signing.

"When I heard that news, I was like 'Holy cow, this is going to be unbelievable,'" Stoutland said on Sunday, via ESPN.

The Giants' decision to let Saquon Barkley walk proved costly. While New York struggled, finishing with a three-win season, Barkley flourished in Philadelphia's system. His performances included a 176-yard game against his former team and two strong outings against the LA Rams — 255 yards in Week 12 and 205 yards in the divisional playoffs.

Eagles Executive Vice President Howie Roseman defended the decision to invest in a running back, breaking from the team's usual approach.

"I'd like to say he's exceeded expectations, but he's always been one of the best players I've ever seen whenever I've watched him," Roseman said on Monday, via ESPN.

Barkley enters the second year of his three-year $37 million contract with Philadelphia. His historic season has already altered perceptions about running backs' value in today's NFL.

