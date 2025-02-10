Saquon Barkley stats tonight: How did the Eagles RB fare against Chiefs in Super Bowl LIX?

Saquon Barkley and the Philadelphia Eagles are Super Bowl champions. Playing against the Kansas City Chiefs in Super Bowl LIX, the Eagles destroyed their opponents in a one-sided game, winning xx-xx in the second Super Bowl ever for the franchise.

Barkley ended the game with an important milestone. He officially turned into the running back with the most yards in a single season when counting both the regular season and the playoffs. Even though he wasn't as dominant against the Chiefs, he was much of the reason why Philadelphia even made it to the big game.

Saquon Barkley's stats vs Chiefs

A summary of Saquon Barkley's stats for the Eagles against the Chiefs in Super Bowl LIX is given below.

Carries: 25

Rushing yards: 57

Rushing touchdowns: 0

Targets: 7

Receptions: 6

Receiving yards: 40

Receiving touchdowns 0

