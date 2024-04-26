Saquon Barkley devastated over ex-Giants teammate Korey Cunningham's untimely death

Former New York Giants offensive tackle Korey Cunningham was found dead at his residence in Clifton, New Jersey, on Thursday.

The Giants confirmed the death of Cunningham on social media, on Friday morning.

“We are saddened to hear of the passing of Korey Cunningham,” the Giants said in a statement. "He was a vital part of the spirit and camaraderie of the locker room. Our thoughts are with Korey’s family, friends and teammates.”

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Expand Tweet

According to RLS Media, police responded to the scene shortly before 3:30 p.m. after reports emerged of an unconscious man at the location. Law enforcement officials told the publication that the death was self-inflicted.

Cunningham's body was removed from the property around 4:30 p.m. ET, according to the report.

Following the news of Cunningham, his former teammate Saquon Barkley took to social media to share his quick thoughts.

"Damn man," Barkley wrote.

Expand Tweet

Giants cornerback Jason Pinnock also took to Instagram to share a heartfelt post about Cunningham.

"This one hurt," Pinnock wrote. "Regardless of what you was going through, you wore the biggest smile! You was the first person to come help me move when I as getting settled at NYC.. middle of camp & you grinding to be on team & learn new playbook, you was the first at my house ready. Take care of yourselves and call your friends people, I love you brudda."

Korey Cunningham's NFL career

Korey Cunningham was selected in the seventh round of the 2018 NFL draft with pick 254 by the Arizona Cardinals.

Cunningham made his first career start in Week 11 of his rookie season, as he started at left tackle in place of an injured D.J. Humphries, and started there for the next six games.

After his rookie season, Cunningham was traded to the New England Patriots for a 2020 sixth-round pick. After two seasons in New England, he was released by the organization.

Cunningham then signed with the New York Giants as he bounced between the practice squad and the active roster.

In total, Cunningham played in 31 NFL games, starting six. He played college football at Cincinnati.