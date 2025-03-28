Saquon Barkley drops 4-word message for young fans after sprint race

Super Bowl-winning running back Saquon Barkley surprised a group of young fans in a commercial partnership with Applebee's. In the clip shared by the restaurant chain on Thursday, Barkley surprised the children, who then asked him if he wanted to race, to which the running back agreed.

Barkley and the children headed outside and he didn't give them any special treatment as he quickly got a head start.

"@Saquon stopped by to surprise some young fans at a local Applebee's. Luckily everyone brought their appetite and A-game," the caption read.

The Philadelphia Eagles running back reshared the post on his Instagram story and added a hilarious reaction to the race against the young fans.

"Better luck next time," Barkley wrote.

Barkley gave a hilarious response to a race against some young fans. (Photo via Saquon Barkley's IG Story)

Barkley is coming off a career season where he became the ninth running back in the NFL to rush for over 2,000 yards. He capped it off by hoisting his first Lombardi Trophy with a win over the Kansas City Chiefs in Super Bowl LIX.

Saquon Barkley shocked LeBron James with backward hurdle while wearing his shoes

On Wednesday, LeBron James was a guest on "The Pat McAfee Show" and, during the interview, mentioned Saquon Barkley's incredible backward hurdle he did last season.

"Seeing Saquon Barkley out there and I’ve got guys wearing my shoes now? You know where Saquon did that move where he turned backward and did that pirouette backward and jumped up in the air? He had my kicks on, and I was like, ‘Oh my goodness.’ He had the LeBron Retro 4s on in a spike. When he did that, I was like, ‘Oh my goodness. I was going crazy, I couldn’t believe it,'" James said.

On March 13, the Eagles running back requested a trademark for the silhouette of his backward hurdle. The play that occurred during a win over the Jacksonville Jaguars could likely now grace the front of hats, shirts and other apparel.

