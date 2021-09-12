Saquon Barkley expected to play against Denver, but how much does he play?

RB Saquon Barkley will play Week 1, but will be limited

RB Saquon Barkley is expected to start for the New York Giants in their Week 1 game against the Denver Broncos. Barkley has been out since Week 2 of the 2020 season with a torn ACL. He hasn't suffered any setbacks with his recovery, but Saquon Barkley is still listed as questionable heading into Week 1. Head coach Joe Judge states that Saquon Barkley will still take the field, though.

Saquon Barkley on his upcoming meeting with Joe Judge, training staff to determine his official status for Sunday: "I'm gonna go in there, sit down and say, 'I'm gonna do whatever the team needs me to do.'"



"If they feel like it's ready for me to go, I'm ready to go." — Art Stapleton (@art_stapleton) September 10, 2021

He will likely have a limited role, with the knee still listed as a potential issue for Saquon Barkley. Joe Judge has backed this up by being quite adamant about slowly reintroducing Barkley into his featured role as a workhorse. Saquon Barkley won't play a full game in Week 1 and will have around 10 to 12 touches total and will be on the field for no more than 25 snaps.

Week 1 will serve as a test for how well Saquon Barkley plays in a live game and how his body holds up. It could be about a month before he's back in full gear. Devontae Booker and rookie Gary Brightwell will see a ton of action against Denver's stout defense. Saquon Barkley could start the game and then rest until the final quarter if the Giants are in need of his services late in the game. When it comes to fantasy football, Saquon Barkley is better suited for your bench this week.

... How many carries/touches Saquon gets will depend on the game flow and how he's feeling, but don't expect a "full" load. They plan to work in Devontae Booker and rookie Gary Brightwell -- possibly a lot.



I'd bet the house that Barkley starts, though.



Your house, not mine. — Ralph Vacchiano (@RVacchianoSNY) September 12, 2021

Without Saquon Barkley on the field last year, the New York Giants finished 19th in rushing yards, 24th in rushing TDs and 26th in rushing attempts. The run game was nearly abandoned without their star player in the backfield. The RB group for 2021 looks better and the team should be in decent shape if Barkley does suffer a setback. Against the Denver Broncos' elite defense, the Giants should be smart in not pounding Squaon Barkley and should use plays to the outside with him.

