Saquon Barkley fires shots at Giants' quarterback situation during Super Bowl 59 opening night festivities

Saquon Barkley is days away from the biggest game of his career. The Philadelphia Eagles running back will play in the first Super Bowl of his career. After moving to the Eagles during free agency, he instantly felt success for the first time in his career, winning the NFC East and three playoff games.

But his story with the New York Giants will forever be part of his career. Barkley was the second overall pick in the 2018 NFL Draft and spent six years with the Giants, but they reached the playoffs just once. He left the franchise after a 6-11 season, and no long-term deal was signed.

The Giants are in dire need of a quarterback. During the Super Bowl's opening day, Jameis Winston was present and asked questions. As the Cleveland Browns quarterback (a free agent in March) asked Saquon who should sign him, the reply felt like a subtle shot:

Trending

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Expand Tweet

Looking to predict NFL playoff Scenarios? Try our NFL Playoff Predictor for real-time simulations and stay ahead of the game!

Saquon played with Daniel Jones for five years in New York. As Jones failed to establish himself as the franchise quarterback for the Giants, they had only a single positive season, with 9-7-1 in 2022. That year, they made it to the Divisional Round, where they lost to the Philadelphia Eagles.

What was Saquon Barkley's record with the New York Giants?

During his six-year career, the running back amassed 25 wins, 48 losses and one tie. The lack of on-field success hurt his stint with the franchise, but he was still the most popular player on the roster.

As Saquon left the franchise in free agency, and the Giants were present on HBO's Hard Knocks covering the offseason, a notable moment was recorded. Owner John Mara was filmed saying that he would have a tough time if the running back ended in Philadelphia, and that's exactly what happened.

Barkley finished the regular season with 2,005 rushing yards - only the 9th running back in the history of the league to do so. Winning three playoff games with excellent performances certainly left a sour taste in the mouth of the Giants' fans: their former player is doing much better away from the team.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

Giants Nation! Check out the latest New York Giants Schedule and dive into the Giants Depth Chart for NFL Season 2024-25.