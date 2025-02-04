Saquon Barkley offered his thoughts as NBA superstars Luka Doncic and Anthony Davis became the talk of the town over the weekend after the Dallas Mavericks and the LA Lakers swapped the duo in a seismic trade, altering the league's landscape.

Every other story took a backseat on social media as fans, analysts, and current and former players tried to make sense of the astonishing deal the two teams negotiated.

The trade transcended sports as athletes around the world expressed their astonishment. Philadelphia Eagles superstar Barkley was among those who shared their two cents on Doncic and Davis swapping teams.

During his press conference at the Super Bowl Opening Night in New Orleans, the running back was asked whether he had seen a bigger trade than the one the Mavericks pulled off over the weekend. Barkley responded:

"I don't know if there is one (bigger than Doncic and Davis' trade). I was kind of was shocked by that, I think everybody in the sports world was shocked by that. But sports is a crazy business. I think Luka and AD will make the most of it."

Barkley is no stranger to the ruthlessness of franchises. Last offseason, the New York Giants told the running back to test free agency despite his insistence on wanting to stay with the team.

Barkley ended up signing for the Eagles and having the last laugh. He embarked on a historic campaign in his debut season in Philadelphia, becoming the ninth player in NFL history to enter the 2000-yard club and leading the franchise to the conference title. The Giants finished the year 3-14.

Saquon Barkley advises Jameis Winston to join the Giants

Former Cleveland Browns quarterback Jameis Winston joined Fox Sports' coverage of the Super Bowl Opening Night and attended Barkley's chat with reporters to seek some advice.

He asked the Eagles superstar which team he should sign for in free agency in the offseason. The running back responded:

“I think (the) New York (Giants) need a quarterback right now.”

Barkley's comment was a dagger to the hearts of the Giants' front office. On HBO's Hard Knocks, general manager Joe Schoen infamously suggested that he was surplus to requirement in New York. When debating whether to retain the running back, he was filmed telling the team's thinktank:

"We have to upgrade the offensive line and you’re paying [quarterback Daniel Jones] $40 million, and it’s not to hand the ball off to a $12 million [running] back." [From 1:04]

While Barkley was embarking on a historic year in Philadelphia, quarterback Daniel Jones, whose four-year, $160 million contract played a massive role in the team's decision to let the running back leave, was cut midway through the season.

The Giants are now without the player they banked on to negate Barkley's loss and had to see the superstar they let go lead their divisional rivals to the Super Bowl.

