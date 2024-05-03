In what was one of the biggest and most surprising moves of 2024 NFL free agency, Saquon Barkley chose to end his six-season tenure with the New York Giants and signed with the Philadelphia Eagles, shoring up the ranks of one of the most complete rosters in the National Football League.

The Eagles, who are known to lock down their stars on big-money deals earlier than most franchises, promptly forked out a three-year, $37.75 million contract for the Pro Bowl running back.

Naturally, there was some animosity on the part of Giants fans, who also witnessed Xavier McKinney leave the Big Apple to sign with the Green Bay Packers.

Giants fans have been going back and forth with Barkley all offseason over the manner of his exit. And while Barkley has taken his time to respond to most fans, on Thursday night, it appears the Pro Bowl RB had had enough.

Responding to one fan on X who claimed he "bailed on New York," Barkley clapped back saying:

"Let me educate some of you fans here… I can’t bail or become a traitor if I never got an offer to come back.. so I went to the organization I felt that was the best and after already being here for a month man I’m excited to be a eagle! Go birds"

Saquon Barkley sends Giants fans a message over animosity

Barkley and his new teammate A.J. Brown (who also got paid recently with a three-year, $96 million extension, making him the highest-paid WR by annual average value) were in attendance for Game 6 of the Knicks-Sixers series in the NBA playoffs.

The Knicks eventually ended up squeezing by the Sixers in a 118-115 win, taking the series 4-2.

Some New York fans took umbrage at Barkley still showing some loyalty to the Big Apple, tweeting at the Eagles RB.

Barkley tweeted back, saying:

"It’s been two months… lol no way ya can still be this mad! Mf can’t even go to a basketball game."

Barkley earlier clapped back against Giants legend Tiki Barber, who warned the RB that he was "dead" to Giants fans.

Barkley responded, saying:

"You been a hater since I got to New York ... don't smile in my face when you see me."