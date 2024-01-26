“Saquon Barkley should have got paid first”: Kayvon Thibodeaux makes feelings clear about Giants giving Daniel Jones $160,000,000

During the 2023 offseason, the New York Giants surprised NFL fans by extending their starting quarterback, Daniel Jones for four years and $160 million, but refusing to do the same to running back Saquon Barkley, who instead received only a franchise tag. This led to a holdout that lasted until late July, when both sides reached a $11-million compromise deal.

However, linebacker Kayvon Thibodeaux believes general manager Joe Schoen should have done the opposite - Barkley first, then Jones. Speaking with Carmelo Anthony and The Kid on the 7PM in Brooklyn Broadcast, he said:

"If you look at the game, the tape, Saquon was responsible for at least 30 percent of our explosive plays, talking about the year [2022] we won the playoff game. So, for me and for the integrity of working together and hard work, and we all believe the same things, I feel like Saquon should have got paid first. That’s what I feel.”

Daniel Jones gets Eli Manning's backing as recovery from ACL injury continues

When the New York Giants began the Daniel Jones era in 2019, it was rough, to say the least. They went 4-12 in the sixth overall pick's rookie campaign under Pat Shurmur, then failed to gain momentum over the next two seasons with Joe Judge. But in 2022, something magical happened.

Brian Daboll came in from Buffalo and turned the team around, returning the team to the playoffs at 9-7-1 and going as far as the Divisional Round. This led to renewed hope, but then came 2023.

A shutout loss in their home opener against the Dallas Cowboys set the tone for a massive regression highlighted by the offensive line's inability to protect their quarterback, which culminated when Jones tore his ACL in a 30-6 defeat at the Las Vegas Raiders. Without him, the Giants had to lean towards undrafted rookie Tommy DeVito and journeyman Tyrod Taylor as they fell out of playoff contention.

However, Eli Manning still has the utmost confidence in Jones. Speaking to The Athletic on Tuesday, he said:

“He had a rough start (to last year). A lot of quarterbacks have had it. Obviously with the injuries, it’s not fun, but I know he’s determined. I know he wants to be in New York. It’s not an easy place to play but he has the mindset. He has the mentality. I know he’ll do everything possible to get back and to get back to playing at a high level.”

The team is expected to have six picks in the draft, including No. 6, giving them some much-needed means to provide their signal-caller with both weapons and protection.