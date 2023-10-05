The New York Giants have been under fire this season after their 1-3 start, and it is now common knowledge that offensive lineman Evan Neal is frustrated.

The 23-year-old recently lashed out at New York fans earlier this week, accusing them of being bandwagon fans. He called out fans for booing the Giants during their Monday night home loss to the Seattle Seahawks.

As a result, Neal got a lot of backlash from fans, the media, and even some NY Giants brass members.

Running back Saquon Barkley recently spoke to reporters about Neal's comments. He gave Neal sound advice to never pick a battle with fans:

"The advice I would give to him and any other teammate is: Never pick a battle with the fans. You're never gonna win that one. They've been here before us, and they're gonna be here after us. That's just the truth."

Here is what Neal said earlier this week:

“Why would a lion concern himself with the opinion of a sheep? The person that’s commenting on my performance, what does he do? Flip hot dogs and hamburgers somewhere?"

"And how can you say you’re really a fan when we’re out there battling our asses off — and the game wasn’t going well — but the best you can do is boo your home team? So how much of a fan are you, really?”

The New York Giants have been disappointing through four games during the 2023 season

Daniel Jones during Seattle Seahawks v New York Giants

Last season, the New York Giants finished 9-7-1 and made the playoffs as a wildcard team. Many viewed them as a playoff team heading into the 2023-2024 season, and thought they would be able to compete with the Philadelphia Eagles.

Through their first four games, the Giants have a 1-3 record and are currently in last place in the NFC East.

The Giants had a big off-season in which they splashed the cash. They spent a total of $229 million this season on contract extensions for Daniel Jones, Saquon Barkley, Dexter Lawrence, Andrew Thomas, and others. So far, it hasn't paid dividends.

Things won't get easy for NY as they face the Miami Dolphins and the Buffalo Bills over the next few weeks. If the Giants lose both games, they'll drop to 1-5 on the season and will be in a far-from-ideal position to battle for a playoff berth.

