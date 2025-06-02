Saquon Barkley makes feelings clear after becoming the face of EA Madden 26 cover

Following a stellar season with the Philadelphia Eagles, Saquon Barkley has landed himself on the cover of Madden NFL 26. On Monday, EA Sports announced that the game cover will feature Barkley hurdling over a defender.

When Barkley found out that he would grace the cover of Madden NFL 26, he reacted on X.

"Hurdling onto the @EAMaddenNFL cover. Dream come true! Fly Eagles Fly," Barkley tweeted.

Barkley also issued a statement via EA.

"I'm grateful to my teammates, coaches, and Eagles fans for their support," Barkley said, "And I can't wait to hit the field again to give Madden players more highlight-reel moments in Madden NFL 26."

EA Sports' vice president of franchise strategy and marketing, Evan Dexter, explained why the company chose Barkley's iconic huddle on the cover of the Madden 26 game:

"Saquon's reverse hurdle was one of the rare, defining moments in NFL history that would have once been described as 'something out of a video game.' Now, it's a display of the athleticism and creativity of one of football's most electrifying athletes."

Madden 26 will be released on Aug. 14 this year. The game will be compatible on PC, PS5, Xbox Series X|S and Nintendo Switch 2.

Saquon Barkley signed a two-year extension at Philadelphia Eagles this offseason

Philadelphia Eagles RB Saquon Barkley - Source: Getty

A few weeks after winning the Super Bowl with the Eagles, Saquon Barkley signed a two-year, $41.2 million extension with the team. The extension, which keeps the player in Philly through the 2028 season, also makes Barkley the highest-paid RB in NFL history via annual average salary.

Barkley's contract extension at Philly was a reward for his incredible performances during the 2024 season. The RB racked up 345 carries for 2,005 yards and scored 15 touchdowns in 16 regular-season games, helping the Eagles win the NFC East. He also contributed 278 yards and two touchdowns on 33 receptions.

In the postseason, Barkley had 499 yards and five touchdowns on 91 carries.

It will be interesting to see whether Barkley can improve on those numbers in his second year with the Eagles.

