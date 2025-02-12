Saquon Barkley makes feelings clear on Giants being trolled after Eagles' stunning Super Bowl win

Saquon Barkley had the last laugh this season, that's for sure. After the New York Giants inexplicably decided to prioritize Daniel Jones over him and let him walk in free agency, Barkley landed with a team that was tapped as a legitimate Super Bowl contender before the season. Those projections turned out to be bang on as the Philadelphia Eagles hoisted the Lombardi Trophy in New Orleans on Sunday.

Along the way, Barkley came this close to making history by breaking the single-season rushing yards total of 2,105 yards set by Eric Dickerson in 1984. Barkley fell 100 yards short of that tally after the franchise chose to rest him in Week 18 for the playoffs. Nevertheless, that decision proved to be wise in hindsight as Barkley recorded 57 yards against the Kansas City Chiefs at Super Bowl 59.

He also lifted his first Lombardi Trophy, capping off an eventful season in his first year in Philly colors. After the celebrations were done, Barkley and Jalen Hurts made an appearance on "The Tonight Show with Jimmy Fallon" on Tuesday, where Barkley was asked about that viral clip of Giants brass discussing his then-impending free agency on "Hard Knocks." Barkley, however, took the high road.

"That clip doesn't really display the relationship I have with that organization from top to bottom," Barkley said. "They are the people that brought me in.

"After the game, so many guys and people from the organization reached out to me and were super happy, one, for my birthday, and to see me hold that Lombardi Trophy up. Because they know the hard work that I put in. That clip is in the past. I'm happy to be an Eagle."

Super Bowl 59 stats paint an intriguing picture of Eagles' dominance

With Barkley adding another dimension to Kellen Moore's offense, the Eagles managed to set more than a few records on offense at Caesars Superdome in New Orleans. Their 135 rushing yards in the Super Bowl meant they finished the playoffs with an NFL-record 818 rushing yards, surpassing the 792 Washington mustered in 1981.

The Eagles' 11 rushing touchdowns in the playoffs are the second-highest in league history, behind the 12 the Denver Broncos registered in 1997.

When all was said and done, the Eagles finished the regular season and playoffs with 3,866 rushing yards—the most in NFL history. Interestingly, the Baltimore Ravens, who made a big free agency splash for an All-Pro RB as the Eagles did, also came close by finishing with 3,664 rushing yards.

