  • home icon
  • NFL
  • Saquon Barkley makes feelings known on Eagles' "too predictable" offense after humiliating loss to Giants

Saquon Barkley makes feelings known on Eagles' "too predictable" offense after humiliating loss to Giants

By Nicolaas Ackermann
Modified Oct 10, 2025 14:25 GMT
NFL: Philadelphia Eagles at New York Giants - Source: Imagn
NFL: Philadelphia Eagles at New York Giants - Source: Imagn

Things seem to have come apart quickly for Saquon Barkley and the Philadelphia Eagles. They were on a 4-game winning streak just a couple of weeks ago. Now, they're sitting on a 2-game losing streak.

Ad

They were upset by Bo Nix and the Denver Broncos in Week 5 before eating an even bigger upset on Thursday night versus the New York Giants. Big Blue's rookie core of quarterback Jaxson Dart and running back Cam Skattebo hung 34 points on an Eagles team that had little answer, scoring only half that.

A lot of questions have arisen on the back of their slump, especially regarding their offense, that's been held to only 17 points in each of their last two games. Barkley was asked about their offensive struggles and whether they are too predictable this year. However, he said their being predictable last year wasn't an issue; it just came down to execution.

Ad
also-read-trending Trending
"I can't say that [predictability is the problem]," he said in an X clip by Eliot Shorr-Parks on Thursday. "I come from the school of thought that, the majority of the time, you're gonna have opportunities, but you gotta be in the right spot. If someone misses, they make a play, like, that's just football."
Ad

Looking to predict NFL playoff Scenarios? Try our NFL Playoff Predictor for real-time simulations and stay ahead of the game!

He drew parallels to their strong run last season, saying:

"Last year, everyone knew we would run the ball, but we still got it off. So, I think we need to get back to that attitude, to that mindset, of not giving a f*ck what [defenses] try to do [to stop us]."
Ad

Barkley once again failed to cross the 100-yard mark on the ground this week against a Giants defense that ranks below average in stopping running backs.

The Eagles' defense, on the other hand, saw a major collapse, as it surrendered a season-high 34 points to Jaxson Dart and company.

Looking at Saquon Barkley and the Eagles' biggest loss of the season

The Giants fired out of the gates, guns blazing, and prevented the Eagles from getting their footing in the game. Philly managed a field goal on the opening drive, but Big Blue responded with authority, and Jaxson Dart carried them to a 13-3 lead before Jalen Hurts found tight end Dallas Goedert to make it 13-10 heading into the second quarter.

Ad

Things stayed close in the second, with the teams trading touchdowns. However, the wheels came off for the Eagles after halftime, as the Giants scored 14 unanswered points to send the visitors packing in primetime.

Philly will look to redeem itself in Week 7 against the Minnesota Vikings.

About the author
Nicolaas Ackermann

Nicolaas Ackermann

I'm a passionate writer and editor with almost a decade worth of experience. I love the NFL, which I've been following for the past decade. I'm a die-hard Rams fan and proud editor of Sportskeeda.

Know More

Giants Nation! Check out the latest New York Giants Schedule and dive into the Giants Depth Chart for NFL Season 2024-25.

Quick Links

Edited by Nicolaas Ackermann
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
down arrow icon
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications