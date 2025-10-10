Saquon Barkley makes feelings known on Eagles' "too predictable" offense after humiliating loss to Giants

Things seem to have come apart quickly for Saquon Barkley and the Philadelphia Eagles. They were on a 4-game winning streak just a couple of weeks ago. Now, they're sitting on a 2-game losing streak.They were upset by Bo Nix and the Denver Broncos in Week 5 before eating an even bigger upset on Thursday night versus the New York Giants. Big Blue's rookie core of quarterback Jaxson Dart and running back Cam Skattebo hung 34 points on an Eagles team that had little answer, scoring only half that.A lot of questions have arisen on the back of their slump, especially regarding their offense, that's been held to only 17 points in each of their last two games. Barkley was asked about their offensive struggles and whether they are too predictable this year. However, he said their being predictable last year wasn't an issue; it just came down to execution.&quot;I can't say that [predictability is the problem],&quot; he said in an X clip by Eliot Shorr-Parks on Thursday. &quot;I come from the school of thought that, the majority of the time, you're gonna have opportunities, but you gotta be in the right spot. If someone misses, they make a play, like, that's just football.&quot;He drew parallels to their strong run last season, saying:&quot;Last year, everyone knew we would run the ball, but we still got it off. So, I think we need to get back to that attitude, to that mindset, of not giving a f*ck what [defenses] try to do [to stop us].&quot;Barkley once again failed to cross the 100-yard mark on the ground this week against a Giants defense that ranks below average in stopping running backs.The Eagles' defense, on the other hand, saw a major collapse, as it surrendered a season-high 34 points to Jaxson Dart and company.Looking at Saquon Barkley and the Eagles' biggest loss of the seasonThe Giants fired out of the gates, guns blazing, and prevented the Eagles from getting their footing in the game. Philly managed a field goal on the opening drive, but Big Blue responded with authority, and Jaxson Dart carried them to a 13-3 lead before Jalen Hurts found tight end Dallas Goedert to make it 13-10 heading into the second quarter.Things stayed close in the second, with the teams trading touchdowns. However, the wheels came off for the Eagles after halftime, as the Giants scored 14 unanswered points to send the visitors packing in primetime.Philly will look to redeem itself in Week 7 against the Minnesota Vikings.