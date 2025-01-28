Saquon Barkley's parents throw shade at Giants as Eagles RB reaches Super Bowl LIX in first year in Philly

Saquon Barkley's Eagles were one of two NFC East teams to get into the penultimate game of the season. On the other side, the New York Giants are starting from scratch after moving on from Daniel Jones and Barkley over the last 12 months. Seemingly every fan, analyst, and media outlet has pointed out how the Giants played a role in Philly's surge to the Super Bowl.

Now, Barkley's parents have their own two cents to add to the conversation. Speaking to reporters in two video clips posted to Twitter/X by OJ Spivey via Giants Wire, Barkley's parents took turns circling the wagons, with one quiet shot across the bow at the Giants general manager. His father Alibay Barkley was asked why the All-Pro RB never reached the same level of success with the G-men.

Expand Tweet

Trending

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

“You really want me to answer that? Everybody else knows why it didn’t happen,” Johnson said.

Looking to predict NFL playoff Scenarios? Try our NFL Playoff Predictor for real-time simulations and stay ahead of the game!

She went on to give her two cents in the ongoing running back salary conversation as well.

“It’s great for him to finally be somewhere where he was able to showcase his talent without people talking about this or that and hearing that running backs don’t deserve this or deserve that. Yeah, OK, now we see.”

Of course, Barkley was just one name in a sea of running back offseason movement. Aaron Jones, Josh Jacobs, and Derrick Henry were just some of the names that moved to new teams this offseason. Most have landed somewhere between productive and sensational, with Henry serving as another example of a running back hitting a new gear with his new team.

Saquon Barkley could be celebrating two big days on Super Bowl Sunday

NFL: NFC Championship-Washington Commanders at Philadelphia Eagles - Source: Imagn

The Philadelphia Eagles star running back is in line to play for the right to hoist the Lombardi Trophy. However, depending on how the day goes, it could be one of the most memorable days of his life or perhaps one of the most disappointing.

Saquon Barkley's birthday is on February 9, the same day as Super Bowl 59. As such, he could receive perhaps the best gift he's ever gotten in the form of a trophy. He also could end up with a ruined birthday if the Eagles lose the contest.

Either way, Patrick Mahomes arguably has the fate of Barkley's special day in his hands. Will Jalen Hurts avenge his previous Super Bowl loss, granting Saquon Barkley the ability to have an impressive one-two punch of reasons to celebrate?

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

Giants Nation! Check out the latest New York Giants Schedule and dive into the Giants Depth Chart for NFL Season 2024-25.