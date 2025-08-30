While Patrick Mahomes trained for the upcoming first 2025 regular season matchup against the Chargers, his wife, Brittany Mahomes, tried her hand at Chiefs' stylish merchandise. On Friday, Brittany shared an Instagram post featuring photos in Chiefs attire.

The Sports Illustrated model wore two outfits. In the first one, she paired a Chiefs red T-shirt with black jeans. In the second outfit, Brittany added a layer of Chiefs white sweatshirt over the T-shirt and finished the attire with black shorts.

Brittany received many compliments from fans and celebrities on her Instagram post, including a wholesome comment from Saquon Barkley's fiancée, Anna Congdon. Instead of the outfit, Congdon was pretty much impressed with Brittany's blond hair.

"Your hair color looks fabulous," Congdon commented.

Saquon Barkley's fiancée Anna Congdon compliments Brittany Mahomes' blonde look as SI model flaunts Chiefs merch (Image Credit: Brittany/IG)

Congdon was in the mainstream last month when she dropped a wholesome 4-word message for Taylor Rooks after the renowned NBA reporter got married to her fiancée in New York City. While she missed out on attending the wedding, her fiancé marked his attendance at the event.

Later, Rooks shared an Instagram later featuring pictures from her wedding day with different guests including the Philadelphia Eagles' running bacCongdon dropped her 4-word message in the comments section of the post.

"Biggest blessings my friend," Congdon commented.

Brittany Mahomes gets emotional while reacting to Taylor Swift's message

Before posting pictures in Chiefs merchandise, Brittany Mahomes celebrated Travis Kelce and Taylor Swift's engagement. On Tuesday, Brittany reshared the couple's joint Instagram post featuring pictures from their engagement day on her Instagram story.

Along with the post, the story featured an emotional and cheerful message from Brittany in which the Sports Illustrated model expressed her emotions about Swift and Kelce's relationship milestone.

"Two of the most genuine people meet & fall in love. Just so happy for these two," Brittany wrote.

Just like Brittany Mahomes, Anna Congdon has played a major role in helping Saquon Barkley achieve massive success in his NFL career. The running back last month opened up about his fiancée's contributions in detail and talked about all the support she has been offering to him in different ways.

