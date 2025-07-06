Saquon Barkley makes feelings known on fiancée Anna Congdon's role in Eagles RB's NFL career

Philadelphia Eagles running back Saquon Barkley considers his fiancée Anna Congdon one of his biggest supporters. They have been dating since his collegiate stint with the Penn State Nittany Lions. After meeting each other in 2017, the couple is parents to two children, daughter Jada and son Saquon Jr.

During an exclusive interview with E! News' Francesca Amiker, Saquon Barkley had high praise for Anna Congdon. He shared his true feelings about his fiancée and expressed his gratitude for her presence in his life.

"When I look at some of the moments- my highs, my lows and my NFL career- one person that's right next to me is my fiancee," Barkley said. "She's been super helpful and we've been able to create a beautiful family."

"No matter win, lose or draw, you get to come home... The things that really matter are right in front of you."

Saquon Barkley began his NFL career with the New York Giants. They drafted him with the second overall pick in the 2018 NFL draft. After six seasons, the 3x Pro Bowler agreed to play for the Philadelphia Eagles in March 2024. Barkley agreed to a three-year deal worth $37.75 million.

In his debut campaign with the team, Barkley started all 16 regular-season games. He recorded 2,005 yards and 13 TDs rushing. The Eagles emerged victorious in their Super Bowl LIX showdown with the Kansas City Chiefs. Barkley won his first Super Bowl ring and was honored as the NFL Offensive Player of the Year.

Saquon Barkley announced his engagement with Anna Congdon in February

Before the Super Bowl LIX showdown, the running back had an exclusive interview with The People. During this interaction, Barkley announced that he was engaged to his long-term girlfriend after having two kids together.

"I can't be the athlete I am and have the success I have in my career without the help of her (Anna Congdon)," Barkley said. "She's been super helpful and always has my back, not only in football but throughout life there's a lot that goes on. But as we continue to grow, and mature and go through life together, we continue getting closer and continue to get even better."

"And it's a beautiful thing because we have two amazing children that we raised, and just sit back and laugh sometimes when they're over there playing and just smile and think about where everything started."

After winning the Super Bowl, the Eagles offered Saquon Barkley a two-year extension worth $41.2 million. Thus, he is expected to be a part of the team through 2028.

