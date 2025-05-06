Saquon Barkley glammed up for New York's Metropolitan Museum of Art. The Philadelphia Eagles RB made a fashion statement on the red carpet at the 2025 Met Gala on Monday. He wore an all-black suit paired with a white shirt and a bow tie, completing the look with black formal shoes and a stylish Moser watch.

Barkley uploaded his Met Gala outfit look on Instagram. His fiancée, Anna Congdon, dropped a two-word comment for the Eagles' Super Bowl-winning RB.

"Goodness gracious 🪡."

Saquon Barkley's fiancée Anna Congdon drops 2-word reaction to Eagles RB's sleek black Met Gala outfit [IG/@saquon]

Celebrities from all over the world attended the 2025 Met Gala in New York City. The event's theme was "Superfine: Tailoring Black Style."

“What makes it possible to translate Monica’s book ‘Slaves to Fashion’ into an exhibition is our collection of high-style menswear, which serves as a foundation for imagining and realizing a sartorial history of Black dandyism,” said Costume Curator Charge Andrew Bolton to reporters yesterday.

Saquon Barkley's fiancée Anna Congdon has been a pillar of strength for the Eagles RB

Anna Congdon grew up in Pennsylvania. She attended Forest City Regional High School in 2016 and graduated from Penn State University. That’s where her path crossed with Saquon’s. The two began their relationship in 2017, just before Saquon took the big step toward the NFL.

Saquon and Anna were first seen publicly at a college fraternity event in December 2016. Anna has shared some emotional moments from their relationship along the way. In a post from 2018, she reflected on their journey with touching words.

"One year with my king! Who would have thought that one fun moment would turn into something so special? Thank you for your wisdom, patience, and love."

Saquon and Anna are parents to two kids - daughter, Jada Clare, and son, Saquon Jr. The Philadelphia Eagles RB often talks about how much his family means to him. He also praised Anna after his son was born, saying,

"Beautiful baby. He lights up the room. Amazing smile. Jada is being an amazing big sister. Anna, obviously, an amazing mom. We've got a beautiful little family."

