Saquon Barkley's fiancee Anna Congdon drops 3-word reaction to daughter Jada's adorable moment with Eagles RB

Saquon Barkley's fiancée Anna Congdon had a three-word reaction to her daughter Jada's adorable message for her father ahead of Super Bowl 59. Barkley's Philadelphia Eagles are gearing up to compete in the prestigious NFL championship this Sunday in New Orleans.

Ahead of the tournament, his daughter Jada sent a voice message, wishing Barkley luck for the big event. She said:

"Hi Daddy, it's Jada. I'm so excited for your big game! Yeah! Fly, Eagles, fly! I really, really, really hope you win. And Daddy, really, I am really thankful that you've been caring for your whole family, and I know you're going to win. But if you don't, that is okay!"

Trending

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

"I'll always, always love you, and Mommy would always love you, and your mother and father would always love you. Our whole family would always love you, no matter what you do. I love you so much, Daddy, for taking care of me, SJ, and Mommy. Big blessings. I love you, Daddy!" she added.

Looking to predict NFL playoff Scenarios? Try our NFL Playoff Predictor for real-time simulations and stay ahead of the game!

Anna reshared a clip of Jada's voice message on her Instagram story with a three-word text.

"She's something special...." Congdon wrote on IG story.

Still from Saquon Barkley's fiancee Anna Congdon's Instagram/@annacongdon

Saquon Barkley has been dating Anna since college, and ahead of Super Bowl 59, the Eagles running back surprised fans by announcing his engagement to Anna.

The couple has been blessed with two kids. Their elder daughter Jada was born in 2018, and in Sept. 2022, they welcomed their second baby, a son, Saquon Jr.

Saquon Barkley's fiancée Anna Congdon shares her excitement for Super Bowl 59

Anna Congdon and her kids arrived in New Orleans to cheer Saquon Barkley at Super Bowl 59 on Friday. Ahead of the Super Bowl, in an exclusive interview with Yahoo Entertainment, Congdon said:

"This has easily been the most exciting season of Saquon's career."

She added:

"Our whole schedule for the day will probably revolve around that. I have my job and my duties as a mom that I need to do, and then [Saquon] has his jobs and his duties that he needs to do [for his team]. I think that we're able to find a good balance and support each other through that process."

The Eagles will face the Kansas City Chiefs in the Super Bowl LIX on Sunday. They had previously played against the Chiefs in the Super Bowl LVII but ended up falling short.

They will be hoping to change the result in 2025. Meanwhile, the Chiefs are in contention to win their third straight Super Bowl championship on Sunday.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

Philadelphia Eagles Fans! Check out the latest Eagles Schedule and dive into the Philadelphia Eagles Depth Chart for NFL Season 2024-25.