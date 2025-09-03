Saquon Barkley's fiancée Anna Congdon pays subtle support as Amazon Prime announces first look at RB's documentary

Anna Congdon supported her fiancé, Saquon Barkley, on Tuesday by reposting a short clip from his upcoming feature film on Instagram.

The moment came as Amazon Prime Video rolled out the first trailer for “Saquon.” It's a documentary chronicling the Philadelphia Eagles running back’s rise from college star to Super Bowl champion.

Saquon Barkley's fiancée Anna Congdon's IG Story (image credit: instagram/annacongdon)

The streaming service announced that it will debut the film on Oct. 9, aligning with Philadelphia’s game against Barkley’s former team, the New York Giants. The documentary and the game will both be available on Prime Video.

Directed by Alex Pappas and produced by Martin Scorsese, the project has been in development since Barkley’s final years in New York. The film tracks his career decisions, setbacks and eventual breakout season with the Eagles. Barkley, who narrated portions of the documentary, described the project as an outlet that doubled as a diary.

"This has been a five-year journey," Barkley said in the teaser. "I've been using this as my diary, as my therapy. You get to see the journey it took to get to this point."

Saquon Barkley credits Anna Congdon's role in his NFL success

NFL: Philadelphia Eagles at New York Jets - Source: Imagn

Saquon Barkley's fiancée, Anna Congdon, has been a steady presence behind the scenes. The pair met during their time at Penn State, welcomed two children together and became engaged just before the 2025 Super Bowl in February.

In interviews over the past year, Barkley emphasized her role during high-pressure stretches. He told E! News in July that Congdon has been “right next to me” during the highs and lows of his career.

"When I look at some of the moments, my highs, my lows and my NFL career, one person that's right next to me is my fiancee," Barkley said. "She's been super helpful and we've been able to create a beautiful family."

Amazon mentioned that the film portrays Barkley as a father and partner as much as a professional athlete

The documentary revisited Barkley’s departure from New York and his record-setting first year in Philadelphia. Last season, he eclipsed 2,000 rushing yards and helped the Eagles’ win the Super Bowl, earning him a contract extension through 2028.

The project follows Prime Video’s 2023 release of “Kelce,” which chronicled former Eagles center Jason Kelce. Barkley’s film is the platform’s second straight NFL feature tied to Philadelphia.

