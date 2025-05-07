  • home icon
  • NFL
  • Philadelphia Eagles
  • Saquon Barkley's fiancée Anna gets Brittany Mahomes' approval for chic black date night outfit

Saquon Barkley's fiancée Anna gets Brittany Mahomes' approval for chic black date night outfit

By Sanu Abraham
Modified May 07, 2025 17:44 GMT
Celebrities Attend The New York Knicks Vs Boston Celtics - Source: Getty
Celebrities Attend The New York Knicks Vs Boston Celtics (image credit: getty)

Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes' wife, Brittany Mahomes, gave her approval of Philadelphia Eagles running back Saquon Barkley's fiancée, Anna Congdon's, new look.

Ad

On Tuesday, Congdon posted a photo on Instagram showcasing her striking all-black ensemble. The image was captured by photographer Sharif Fennell Jr.

"Just dandy," Congdon captioned.

The outfit featured her wearing black tailored shorts paired with a custom black vest top and a casual half-blazer. She completed the look with trendy mesh pointed heels and subtle accessories.

Looking to predict NFL playoff Scenarios? Try our NFL Playoff Predictor for real-time simulations and stay ahead of the game!

Brittany commented with three fire emojis.

Brittany Mahomes&#039; comment on Saquon Barkley&#039;s fianc&eacute;e Anna&#039;s IG post (image credit: instagram/annacongdon)
Brittany Mahomes' comment on Saquon Barkley's fiancée Anna's IG post (image credit: instagram/annacongdon)

Congdon, a former athlete and a social media personality with over 170,000 followers on Instagram, has dated Barkley for nearly a decade. The couple met while visiting Penn State University. They have two kids and got engaged in February. She captained her high school basketball team and won two district championships before meeting Barkley.

Ad
also-read-trending Trending

Saquon Barkley is in awe of his fiancée's photo

Ad

Saquon Barkley couldn't contain his admiration for the photo his fiancée, Anna Congdon, posted on Tuesday. He commented with multiple heart-eyes emojis.

Saquon Barkley&#039;s comment on fianc&eacute;e Anna&#039;s IG post (image credit: instagram/annacongdon)
Saquon Barkley's comment on fiancée Anna's IG post (image credit: instagram/annacongdon)

Barkley has frequently credited his success on the field to Anna's support throughout his career journey.

Ad
"I can't be the athlete I am and have the success I have so far in my career without the help of her," Barkley said in February, via PEOPLE Magazine. “She’s been super helpful and always has my back, not only in football but throughout life — there’s a lot that goes on.”
Ad

The couple's journey together has spanned Barkley's entire NFL career, from his time with the New York Giants through his transition to the Philadelphia Eagles.

In the same interview, Barkley described proposing to Anna as more nerve-wracking than playing in his first championship game.

"I'm just not good with stuff like that," Barkley said. "I'm a lover boy, but I'm not like a clever lover boy. I'm simple and basic."," he admitted.

Their first daughter, Jada Clare, was born in 2018, two days before Barkley was drafted into the NFL. Four years later, they had their son, Saquon Barkley Jr.

About the author
Sanu Abraham

Sanu Abraham

Sanu Abraham is an NFL writer at Sportskeeda. As an avid football fan, he provides unique perspectives and novel ideas to the coverage of the sport and its many fascinating personalities.

His goal is to write lively and engaging articles that further demonstrate his expertise in the game. Sanu also has an exceptional ability to analyze team strategies and report on the latest developments on the field.

In addition to his sports writing, Sanu holds a postgraduate diploma in filmmaking and creative writing. As a firm believer in the power of storytelling and a keen observer, Sanu aims to document impactful moments through his passionate journalism and image-capturing.

Know More

Chiefs Fans! Check out the latest Kansas City Chiefs Schedule and dive into the Chiefs Depth Chart for NFL Season 2024-25.

Quick Links

Edited by Victor Ramon Galvez
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
More
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications