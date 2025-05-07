Saquon Barkley's fiancée Anna gets Brittany Mahomes' approval for chic black date night outfit

Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes' wife, Brittany Mahomes, gave her approval of Philadelphia Eagles running back Saquon Barkley's fiancée, Anna Congdon's, new look.

On Tuesday, Congdon posted a photo on Instagram showcasing her striking all-black ensemble. The image was captured by photographer Sharif Fennell Jr.

"Just dandy," Congdon captioned.

The outfit featured her wearing black tailored shorts paired with a custom black vest top and a casual half-blazer. She completed the look with trendy mesh pointed heels and subtle accessories.

Brittany commented with three fire emojis.

Brittany Mahomes' comment on Saquon Barkley's fiancée Anna's IG post (image credit: instagram/annacongdon)

Congdon, a former athlete and a social media personality with over 170,000 followers on Instagram, has dated Barkley for nearly a decade. The couple met while visiting Penn State University. They have two kids and got engaged in February. She captained her high school basketball team and won two district championships before meeting Barkley.

Saquon Barkley is in awe of his fiancée's photo

Saquon Barkley couldn't contain his admiration for the photo his fiancée, Anna Congdon, posted on Tuesday. He commented with multiple heart-eyes emojis.

Saquon Barkley's comment on fiancée Anna's IG post (image credit: instagram/annacongdon)

Barkley has frequently credited his success on the field to Anna's support throughout his career journey.

"I can't be the athlete I am and have the success I have so far in my career without the help of her," Barkley said in February, via PEOPLE Magazine. “She’s been super helpful and always has my back, not only in football but throughout life — there’s a lot that goes on.”

The couple's journey together has spanned Barkley's entire NFL career, from his time with the New York Giants through his transition to the Philadelphia Eagles.

In the same interview, Barkley described proposing to Anna as more nerve-wracking than playing in his first championship game.

"I'm just not good with stuff like that," Barkley said. "I'm a lover boy, but I'm not like a clever lover boy. I'm simple and basic."," he admitted.

Their first daughter, Jada Clare, was born in 2018, two days before Barkley was drafted into the NFL. Four years later, they had their son, Saquon Barkley Jr.

