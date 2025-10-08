  • home icon
  • NFL
  • Saquon Barkley's fiancée Anna poses in minimal style outfit to travel for Eagles vs Giants in New York

Saquon Barkley's fiancée Anna poses in minimal style outfit to travel for Eagles vs Giants in New York

By Garima
Modified Oct 08, 2025 19:10 GMT
Boston Celtics v New York Knicks - Source: Getty
Boston Celtics v New York Knicks - Source: Getty

Despite dealing with some “general soreness” in his knee after a losing game on Sunday, Philadelphia Eagles running back Saquon Barkley said he’s going to be ready for Thursday’s game against his former team, the New York Giants on the road.

Ad

His fiancee, Anna Congdon, will be in the stands supporting him, as she dropped a travel fit on Instagram on Wednesday. She was wearing a minimal outfit: white top, beige pants and a hat from ‘47 Brand, a popular sports lifestyle company known for its apparel and headwear. She is a partner and influencer for it.

Ad
also-read-trending Trending

Barkley and Anna met at Penn State University, and made their relationship public in 2017 and now have two children, daughter Jada Clare and son Saquon Jr. They announced their engagement in early 2025, though they had been engaged for several months before going public.

Looking to predict NFL playoff Scenarios? Try our NFL Playoff Predictor for real-time simulations and stay ahead of the game!

Throughout Barkley’s football career, Anna has remained a cornerstone of support, evidenced by the fact that he has said that she has helped him stay grounded and focused.

Ad

Saquon Barkley on his injury not being because of the “Madden curse”

After being listed as a non-participant in Monday’s practice estimate due to soreness from Sunday’s loss to the Denver Broncos, some fans theorized that Saquon Barkley's injury could be because he is on the cover of Madden NFL 26. This comes to a long-standing superstition that players who make the cover tend to get injured.

Ad

Regarding this, Barkley said on Monday:

"Nah, I'm a believer in God. That's my mindset to be completely honest. I've had injuries before. I tore my knee. I stepped on a foot and rolled my ankle, was out for four to six weeks, and there was no curse then. That's just how life works. You're going to have your ups and downs. But my mindset [coming in] is work, do what I need to do, and the rest is in God's hands.
Ad
"Starring on the cover of Madden NFL 26 and being named to the Madden NFL '99 Club' are both dreams come true. I'm grateful to my teammates, coaches and Eagles fans for their support, and I can't wait to hit the field again to give Madden players more highlight-reel moments in Madden NFL 26.”

Saquon Barkley has recorded 267 yards on 83 carries for three touchdowns through five games this season. He also caught one touchdown for 128 receiving yards.

About the author
Garima

Garima

Garima's inclination for sports began with Pitthu/Seven Stones, then cricket, when she was named the team captain in high school, and slowly built up to badminton, tennis, swimming, baseball, and, most recently, F1. There is no end to her love for Serena Williams, who she admires for her incredible impact not only on the game but on women around the world.

Apart from sports, she loves good storytelling in any form, be it a good fiction book, film, or even a vlog. Photography, going on drives, eating good food, and exercising are the things that keep her sound.

Currently studying the Japanese language, she aims to become fluent by the end of 2026.

Know More

Giants Nation! Check out the latest New York Giants Schedule and dive into the Giants Depth Chart for NFL Season 2024-25.

Quick Links

Edited by Garima
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
down arrow icon
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications