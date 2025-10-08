Saquon Barkley's fiancée Anna poses in minimal style outfit to travel for Eagles vs Giants in New York

Despite dealing with some “general soreness” in his knee after a losing game on Sunday, Philadelphia Eagles running back Saquon Barkley said he’s going to be ready for Thursday’s game against his former team, the New York Giants on the road.His fiancee, Anna Congdon, will be in the stands supporting him, as she dropped a travel fit on Instagram on Wednesday. She was wearing a minimal outfit: white top, beige pants and a hat from ‘47 Brand, a popular sports lifestyle company known for its apparel and headwear. She is a partner and influencer for it. View this post on Instagram Instagram PostBarkley and Anna met at Penn State University, and made their relationship public in 2017 and now have two children, daughter Jada Clare and son Saquon Jr. They announced their engagement in early 2025, though they had been engaged for several months before going public.Throughout Barkley’s football career, Anna has remained a cornerstone of support, evidenced by the fact that he has said that she has helped him stay grounded and focused.Saquon Barkley on his injury not being because of the “Madden curse”After being listed as a non-participant in Monday’s practice estimate due to soreness from Sunday’s loss to the Denver Broncos, some fans theorized that Saquon Barkley's injury could be because he is on the cover of Madden NFL 26. This comes to a long-standing superstition that players who make the cover tend to get injured.Regarding this, Barkley said on Monday:&quot;Nah, I'm a believer in God. That's my mindset to be completely honest. I've had injuries before. I tore my knee. I stepped on a foot and rolled my ankle, was out for four to six weeks, and there was no curse then. That's just how life works. You're going to have your ups and downs. But my mindset [coming in] is work, do what I need to do, and the rest is in God's hands.&quot;Starring on the cover of Madden NFL 26 and being named to the Madden NFL '99 Club' are both dreams come true. I'm grateful to my teammates, coaches and Eagles fans for their support, and I can't wait to hit the field again to give Madden players more highlight-reel moments in Madden NFL 26.”Saquon Barkley has recorded 267 yards on 83 carries for three touchdowns through five games this season. He also caught one touchdown for 128 receiving yards.