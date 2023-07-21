NFL
  • home icon
  • NFL
  • Saquon Barkley's recent comments on Giants spark comparisons with Le'Veon Bell among fans - “About to pull a Le'Veon”

Saquon Barkley's recent comments on Giants spark comparisons with Le'Veon Bell among fans - “About to pull a Le'Veon”

By Rit Nanda
Modified Jul 21, 2023 04:14 GMT
Saquon Barkley
Saquon Barkley's recent comments on Giants spark comparisons with Le'Veon Bell among fans

Saquon Barkley's recent contract struggle with the New York Giants eerily parallels Le'Veon Bell's own issues with the Pittsburgh Steelers. That the Giants running back is not happy is common knowledge. However, the question becomes if he is willing to play under the franchise tag.

In his latest remarks, he has said that he is still conflicted about the decision. He said,

"I could say f*ck you to the Giants. I could say f*ck you to my teammates...You want me to show you how valuable I am to the team? I won't show up...That's not something I want to do...Am I prepared to take it to that level? I don't know."
[Highlight] Barkley on contract: "I could say f*ck you to the Giants. I could say f*ck you to my teammates...You want me to show you how valuable I am to the team? I won't show up...That's not something I want to do...Am I prepared to take it to that level? I don't know." by u/jimmyhoffasbrother in nfl

Based on his comments and the fact that Saquon Barkley was wearing a black and yellow shirt like Pittsburgh, many fans could not help but think about Le'Veon Bell. Here are some of the best comments from Reddit on the situation.

Comment by u/nightcrawler-171 from discussion [Highlight] Barkley on contract: "I could say f*ck you to the Giants. I could say f*ck you to my teammates...You want me to show you how valuable I am to the team? I won't show up...That's not something I want to do...Am I prepared to take it to that level? I don't know." in nfl
Comment by u/SlayerXZero from discussion [Highlight] Barkley on contract: "I could say f*ck you to the Giants. I could say f*ck you to my teammates...You want me to show you how valuable I am to the team? I won't show up...That's not something I want to do...Am I prepared to take it to that level? I don't know." in nfl
Comment by u/Akira_Samurai_8836 from discussion [Highlight] Barkley on contract: "I could say f*ck you to the Giants. I could say f*ck you to my teammates...You want me to show you how valuable I am to the team? I won't show up...That's not something I want to do...Am I prepared to take it to that level? I don't know." in nfl
Comment by u/Nine-Holes from discussion [Highlight] Barkley on contract: "I could say f*ck you to the Giants. I could say f*ck you to my teammates...You want me to show you how valuable I am to the team? I won't show up...That's not something I want to do...Am I prepared to take it to that level? I don't know." in nfl
Comment by u/walshurmouthout from discussion [Highlight] Barkley on contract: "I could say f*ck you to the Giants. I could say f*ck you to my teammates...You want me to show you how valuable I am to the team? I won't show up...That's not something I want to do...Am I prepared to take it to that level? I don't know." in nfl
Comment by u/Drippin7 from discussion [Highlight] Barkley on contract: "I could say f*ck you to the Giants. I could say f*ck you to my teammates...You want me to show you how valuable I am to the team? I won't show up...That's not something I want to do...Am I prepared to take it to that level? I don't know." in nfl
Comment by u/captainsmoothie from discussion [Highlight] Barkley on contract: "I could say f*ck you to the Giants. I could say f*ck you to my teammates...You want me to show you how valuable I am to the team? I won't show up...That's not something I want to do...Am I prepared to take it to that level? I don't know." in nfl
Comment by u/PROJECT-Nunu from discussion [Highlight] Barkley on contract: "I could say f*ck you to the Giants. I could say f*ck you to my teammates...You want me to show you how valuable I am to the team? I won't show up...That's not something I want to do...Am I prepared to take it to that level? I don't know." in nfl
Comment by u/SeriousGains from discussion [Highlight] Barkley on contract: "I could say f*ck you to the Giants. I could say f*ck you to my teammates...You want me to show you how valuable I am to the team? I won't show up...That's not something I want to do...Am I prepared to take it to that level? I don't know." in nfl
Comment by u/Flimsy_Cod_5387 from discussion [Highlight] Barkley on contract: "I could say f*ck you to the Giants. I could say f*ck you to my teammates...You want me to show you how valuable I am to the team? I won't show up...That's not something I want to do...Am I prepared to take it to that level? I don't know." in nfl

Saquon Barkley might want to look at Le'Veon Bell's career arc before deciding

While Saquon Barkley might be tempted to look at sit out this season, he might also want to exercise caution. Le'Veon Bell memorably sat out his second franchise tag season with the Pittsburgh Steelers in 2018. He did get a four-year $52.5 million contract with the New York Jets, with $35 million guaranteed, in 2019. But he career trended downhill from there. At the age of 31, he is already out of the league.

Le'Veon Bell expressed regret for his decision, saying,

"I never apologized to the fans for really sitting out — or leaving the Steelers. I never apologized. I'm gonna say I apologize for leaving the best damn fans there is in this damn world. I shouldn't have left. I apologize. I should never have left. I apologize. That's my fault. That's on me."

Even Saquon Barkley seems to be taking the same tack now, saying that sitting out is not something he can see himself doing. He said,

"I can't hit the free agent market for another two years, because you could tag me twice. So if I do what I got to do this year, which I plan on doing, they could tag me again."

What might work instead is something Robert Griffin III has instead suggested. Instead of working alone, if the running backs can get together and get on an indirect strike, then it might have the desired effect of reopening negotiations and getting a better deal.

Recommended Video
tagline-video-image

Top 5 NBA players accused of domestic violence

Quick Links

Edited by Rit Nanda
Be the first one to comment
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...