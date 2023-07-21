Saquon Barkley's recent contract struggle with the New York Giants eerily parallels Le'Veon Bell's own issues with the Pittsburgh Steelers. That the Giants running back is not happy is common knowledge. However, the question becomes if he is willing to play under the franchise tag.

In his latest remarks, he has said that he is still conflicted about the decision. He said,

"I could say f*ck you to the Giants. I could say f*ck you to my teammates...You want me to show you how valuable I am to the team? I won't show up...That's not something I want to do...Am I prepared to take it to that level? I don't know."

Based on his comments and the fact that Saquon Barkley was wearing a black and yellow shirt like Pittsburgh, many fans could not help but think about Le'Veon Bell. Here are some of the best comments from Reddit on the situation.

Saquon Barkley might want to look at Le'Veon Bell's career arc before deciding

While Saquon Barkley might be tempted to look at sit out this season, he might also want to exercise caution. Le'Veon Bell memorably sat out his second franchise tag season with the Pittsburgh Steelers in 2018. He did get a four-year $52.5 million contract with the New York Jets, with $35 million guaranteed, in 2019. But he career trended downhill from there. At the age of 31, he is already out of the league.

Le'Veon Bell expressed regret for his decision, saying,

"I never apologized to the fans for really sitting out — or leaving the Steelers. I never apologized. I'm gonna say I apologize for leaving the best damn fans there is in this damn world. I shouldn't have left. I apologize. I should never have left. I apologize. That's my fault. That's on me."

Even Saquon Barkley seems to be taking the same tack now, saying that sitting out is not something he can see himself doing. He said,

"I can't hit the free agent market for another two years, because you could tag me twice. So if I do what I got to do this year, which I plan on doing, they could tag me again."

What might work instead is something Robert Griffin III has instead suggested. Instead of working alone, if the running backs can get together and get on an indirect strike, then it might have the desired effect of reopening negotiations and getting a better deal.

