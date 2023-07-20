Robert Griffin III wants RBs to call strike, seek changes in contract structure amid pay disparity

Robert Griffin III has highlighed the need for drastic action after the likes of Saquon Barkley, Josh Jacobs and Tony Pollard struggled to land deals despite having stellar seasons with their franchises.

The former NFL quarterback said that the solution is to renegotiate the Collective Bargaining Agreement (CBA) with the running backs leading the way in shorter rookie contracts and elimination of tags.

"Running backs have an opportunity in front of them to change the NFL forever. The only real solution to fix how running backs are treated when it's time to get paid is a solution for all players. Running backs have to lead the charge in pushing for a renegotiation of the CBA. With the key points being that all rookies have three-year contracts regardless of their draft position and eliminating the franchise tag and transition tag for all players."

Robert Griffin III emphasized that such a step will only fly if the running backs are looking out for every position and not just their own.

"This solution wouldn't just benefit running backs, but it would benefit all players by getting them to free agency faster... So, by restricting rookie contracts to three years and eliminating franchise and transition time, it would allow running backs to get to free agency faster and make top dollar during their prime earning years."

Robert Griffin III calls for strike option

Robert Griffin III added, based on his experience, that the NFLPA cannot favor a single playing position when negotiating.

"But I'm telling you now haven't been a player rep with the NFLPA, they would never negotiate a CBA based off of one position because they have so many other players that they have to take care of. But if these new parameters apply to all players, and the players decided to unite as a whole, that would be a whole ‘nother story."

The quarterback also acknowledged that because there are seven years left on the current CBA, the running backs might have to lead a strike for an early renegotiation.

"But here's the thing with seven years left on the current CBA, only way to get this done is to strike... First of all, the CBA has anti strike language in it. But the players technically can't strike but practically they can. And if the players want change, now, they have to be willing to go the extra mile. That's a big ask… but in the end, it will be worth it."

So, while officially they cannot strike, Robert Griffin III might be advocating for more indirect action to get the desired results for all the players.

