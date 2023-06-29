Who is Lloyd Howell? All you need to know about new NFLPA exec

The National Football League Players Association has a new CFO, Lloyd Howell.

The NFLPA announced Wednesday that it elected Howell as its new executive director. Howell is set to replace DeMaurice Smith once Smith's term expires in 2024.

In this article, we will look into Lloyd Howell's career and how he attained his latest position. So, without further ado, let's go through the executive's career.

Lloyd Howell is a career executive with no NFL experience. He spent 34 years with consulting company Booz Allen, most recently serving as chief financial officer and treasurer before retiring at the end of 2022.

Howell held various other leadership roles during his long career at Booz Allen, including executive vice president of the company's client services office. He's an MBA from Harvard and graduated from Penn, where he also serves on the Board of Trustees.

According to reports, the NFLPA began its search to replace DeMaurice Smith last winter, but Howell's name had yet to be publicly floated as a candidate to take over.

The NFLPA's Board of Player Representatives, comprising current players from all 32 teams, voted to confirm Howell as the union's new director, who will work alongside the current president and retired Browns center JC Tretter.

DeMaurice Smith's tenure atop the NFLPA is best known for coinciding with the 2011 NFL lockout. The director helped negotiate the league's current collective bargaining agreement.

That followed a months-long work stoppage during the 2011 offseason when free agency was delayed until July while owners and players worked toward the new CBA.

Howell's appointment is likely due to his experience in business, as it could come in handy when negotiating a new CBA. Howell's business background could serve him well alongside the players that make up the union.

A brief history of NFLPA Executive Directors

Lloyd Howell will be the fourth executive director in NFL Players Association history. All three previous executive directors spent over ten years in office. Hence, you can expect Howell to devote a similar tenure n office.

Let's look at the past NFLPA executive directors and the years they served.

NFLPA Executive Director Years Ed Garvey 1971-83 Gene Upshaw 1983-2008 DeMaurice Smith 2009-24 Lloyd Howell 2024-

