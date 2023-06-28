The NFLPA has a new Executive Director and according to Pat McAfee, choosing Lloyd Howell was a good move. The former Indianapolis Colts punter spoke about the news after it was announced on Wednesday afternoon.

Howell will take over for DeMaurice Smith, who held the position since 2009. McAfee said that he feels that hiring Howell was a great move for the NFLPA and that as a good negotiatior he should get stuff done. He said:

"Lloyd Howell is the newest Executive Director of the NFLPA. So, obviously, we all know who Lloyd Howell is, he's a f***ing dawg, incredible negotiator. I assume every player that knew that this was going to be the guy. I knew, I assumed that there was no fu**ery behind the scenes on how DeMaurice Smith steps down…

"If I were you (Howell), I would just immediately try to figure out how to get every ex-player insurance should be an easy deal to negotiate with any of the insurance companies that work with the NFL currently, that should have been something that should have been handled a long time ago, seemingly.”

Pat McAfee @PatMcAfeeShow The NFLPA has elected Lloyd Howell as their new Executive Director #PMSLive The NFLPA has elected Lloyd Howell as their new Executive Director #PMSLive https://t.co/7MTwbEeWWd

Pat McAfee said that the first order of business that Howell should address is getting health insurance for former players. He said that while that is a topic that should have been addressed a long time ago, it's never too late.

Creating a policy that would allow NFL players to retain their health insurance way after their playing days is crucial. Especially as the long-term affects of playing the game continue to weigh on athletes for decades after they conclude their playing careers.

Who is new NFLPA Executive Director Lloyd Howell?

Current NFLPA Executive Director DeMaurice Smith's contract will expire after the upcoming 2023 NFL season. In anticipation of a changing of guard, the players association voted on a executive director. And, it chose Lloyd Howell to succeed Smith next year. He will be the fourth Executive Director in the association's history.

Adam Schefter @AdamSchefter NFLPA announced Lloyd Howell as its newest Executive Director, replacing DeMaurice Smith after his term expires in 2024. NFLPA announced Lloyd Howell as its newest Executive Director, replacing DeMaurice Smith after his term expires in 2024.

So, who is Lloyd Howell? He was the Chief Financial Officer of the consulting confirm Booz Allen Hamilton for 34 years. He holds degrees from both the University of Pennsylvania and Harvard Business School.

His name surfaced during the months long search. With his experience in business and consulting, it's expected that he will be a good leader and advocate for the NFLPA.

