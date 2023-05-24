Pat McAfee is, without a doubt, one of the biggest hirings ESPN has ever had. But the timing of him joining apparently does not sit well with employees.

During last week's upfront presentation, the Disney-owned sports network announced that it had acquired the broadcasting talents of the former Indianapolis Colts punter. While the exact value of the deal is unknown, it is said to be in exceed eight figures, according to sources.

However, some have questioned the timing of the move: it comes amidst a massive layoff at Disney. Specifically, chief executive officer Bob Iger has been demanding that 7,000 jobs be eliminated to save $5.5 billion in expenses.

And according to an ex-ESPN employee who spoke to Front Office Sports' Michael McCarthy on the condition of anonymity, it has left employess questioning the company's logic:

“Too soon was the reaction I got from a few friends. Some that were let go are still working there until June. You are coming to grips with your departure, and then you see a big money signing. It’s not anti-McAfee…it’s your ex getting engaged a month after the breakup.”

Howie Schwab, ESPN's first statistician and the main opponent in the ESPN2 game show Stump the Schwab, also chimed in:

“They’re are some people who are upset. The timing of it is curious. They’re paying Aikman, Buck, Stephen A. Smith, and McAfee. And then you’re going to lay people off? Kind of weird. Nothing against Pat McAfee. Obviously, he brings Aaron Rodgers to the table. He’s already there because he does ‘College GameDay.’ They’re looking to hit another home run. Meanwhile, their singles hitters are going to be fired.”

What will Pat McAfee do at ESPN? Details of his employment explained

As first learned by the New York Post, McAfee will be bringing his eponymous show, which had been in a partnership with online betting site FanDuel for just under two years now, to ESPN's platforms, iincluding its streaming service ESPN+. He already hosts College GameDay and also appears on the college telecases of former teammate Peyton Manning.

According to ESPN and McAfee, The Pat McAfee Show will remain a three-hour program that can still be seen on YouTube. When asked about whether Disney executives will force changes to the famously vulgar language used in the show, McAfee denied those claims on Twitter:

“We ain’t changing a damn thing. That was literally the starter for every conversation with everybody this Up To Something Season.”

Overall, the hiring of Pat McAfee by ESPN has generated mixed responses, with some employees questioning the timing and prioritization given the recent layoffs at the network.

