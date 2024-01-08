Saquon Barkley sends no-nonsense message to Giants as franchise mulls $12,109,000 decision

Running back Saquon Barkley isn't mincing words when it comes to his future with the New York Giants. Last offseason, the Giants chose to use the franchise tag on Barkley instead of giving him a desired contract extension. Instead, the Giants chose to sign quarterback Daniel Jones to a lucrative extension.

On Monday, when asked about his future with the Giants, Barkley announced that he wouldn't be sitting down with the team for an exit interview. He then made it clear that the Giants know how to contact him and when they are ready to discuss a contract they can do so.

Barkley also stressed he would prefer the New York Giants made a decision sooner rather than later. Which would allow him significant time to decide where he will play next season.

“They did it last year," Barkley said. "So I’m numb to it. I don’t have any feelings toward that at all. If you’re gonna do it, just don’t wait until March 5. Just get it over with. If not, let me go. Simple.”

If the New York Giants decide to franchise tag Barkley again next season, he would be paid around $12 million depending on the exact number the NFL decides on.

Saquon Barkley landing spots: Which teams should target Giants RB?

The free agency market for running backs features some of the biggest names in the game. In 2023, running backs made it clear they were unhappy, with the value of the position continuing to decrease. Running back Saquon Barkley is likely to be one of those names who could become a free agent for the first time.

Which NFL teams would be suitable landing spots for Saquon Barkley? The Baltimore Ravens are a top contender as the running back position hasn't had consistency as of late. In the last two seasons, injuries have decimated the position, and this year J.K Dobbins suffered a season-ending injury.

Gus Edwards filled in to replace him but both Dobbins and Edwards will both become free agents this offseason. The Ravens could look to start fresh at the position and sign Barkley to give him a new start as well.

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers are also a contender to possibly sign Barkley. The 2022 third-round pick Rachaad White showed promise in his rookie season but struggled at points in 2023.

White has averaged just 3.6 yards per carry through his first two seasons. With offensive coordinator Dave Canales' offensive scheme based around a solid running back, upgrading to Saquon Barkley could be a good move for Tampa.