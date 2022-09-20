Giants' Saquon Barkley becomes the first player to break Manningcast curse which hit Tom Brady, Aaron Rodgers, Josh Allen and several other NFL superstars

For Saquon Barkley, the New York Giants' victory over the Carolina Panthers in Week 2 was a big win for two reasons. The Giants are off to a 2- 0 start to the season for the first time since 2016. It also snapped one of the most infamous curses in the league. The Giants running back became the first to snap the Manningcast curse, where players lost the next game after appearing on the show.

The curse has impacted a number of NFL superstars, including quarterbacks Tom Brady, Aaron Rodgers, and Josh Allen. Brady appeared on the show during Week 7 of last season and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers lost to the New Orleans Saints in Week 8.

Ari Meirov @MySportsUpdate The Manning Curse finished the season undefeated.



7 active players joined the show this season. All 7 would go on to lose the next week. The Manning Curse finished the season undefeated. 7 active players joined the show this season. All 7 would go on to lose the next week. https://t.co/BKJruFWHA3

Rodgers was a guest on Week 17's episode of the Manningcast and the Green Bay Packers lost to the Detroit Lions in the regular-season finale. Lastly, Josh Allen was a guest in Week 8 and the Buffalo Bills fell to the Jacksonville Jaguars in Week 9.

How Barkley and the Giants broke the Manningcast curse

Saquon Barkley - New York Giants v Tennessee Titans

Saquon Barkley rushed 72 yards on 21 carries, while catching three passes for 19 yards in the win over the Panthers. Quarterback Daniel Jones threw for 176 yards. He also threw a touchdown pass to tight end Daniel Bellinger in the game.

Kicker Graham Gano hit four field goals, including what would eventually be a game-winning 56-yard field goal with over three minutes left in the game.

Barkley is nearing his rushing yard total from all of last season. He currently has 236 yards on the ground, whereas he had 539 yards across 13 games in the 2021 campaign. We'll see if the former Offensive Rookie of the Year can break another curse, helping the Giants to their first winning season since the 2016 season.

Week 3 sees New York welcome the Dallas Cowboys to MetLife Stadium. Dallas were impressive in their Week 2 victory over the Cincinnati Bengals and this NFC East matchup has a lot riding on it for both sides. We will see who comes out on top in Week 3.

