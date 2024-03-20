Saquon Barkley has revealed a funny story about his daughter unintentionally trolling the Giants, his former team, after joining the Eagles. In the 2022 season, both Philadelphia and New York had made the playoffs from the NFC East and they met in the Divisional Round.

Saquon Barkley and company lost as Jalen Hurts led the team all the way to a Super Bowl appearance. After that defeat, it seems as if his daughter was more traumatized by it than him.

The running back recalled going to a diner after that loss and his daughter was scared by seeing a bird because she thought it represented the Eagles. He said,

"But my daughter, it's a funny story with her. You know, there's a lot of history with the Eagles. I remember one time when I was with the Giants, and we lost to Philly in the playoffs. We went to a diner to get some breakfast and there was a bird, and she was like, 'Daddy, oh no, oh no!'. I'm like, 'What is it?'. She points to the bird and she was like, 'It's the Eagles, it's the Eagles!'."

Saquon Barkley recollected that both he and his girlfriend found it extremely hilarious. But it is clear that his daughter remembers it to this day because when he said that he would be going to Philadelphia, she asked if that meant that he would be on the winning side. He recollected,

"And me and Anna [Congdon, Barkley's girlfriend], you know, we just started laughing. And so I put my head down and she kinda started shaking. So, when I told her that we're going to be going to Philly, she was kinda just like, 'Does that mean we're going to win now?'. And I just started smiling again. You know, it's like, 'Hopefully, hopefully, we can win some more games, yeah!'."

Saquon Barkley's story also points to the Giants' failures during his stay in New York

New York fans are upset after Saquon Barkley chose to join Philadelphia, their NFC East divisional rivals. But the above story shows why he has a better chance of winning with his new team.

From 2018, when he was drafted, the Giants had a single winning season, which was in 2022. Every other season, they finished below 0.500 and missed the playoffs. And that winning year, when Saquon Barkley made the postseason, he was bundled out by the Eagles.

In fact, since winning the Super Bowl in 2012 with Eli Manning, they have had three winning seasons. No wonder Barkley's daughter feels more optimistic about her dad's chances going forward!