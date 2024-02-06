Saquon Barkley takes notice of Chargers rumors, talks about linking up with Jim Harbaugh, Justin Herbert

New York Giants running back Saquon Barkley is set to become a free agent this offseason. Barkley was set to be a free agent last year, but the Giants placed him on the franchise tag. The Bronx, New York native will enter his seventh season in the NFL next year and is looking for a multi-year contract.

With free agency set to begin in nearly a month, there have been rumors of the LA Chargers and Jim Harbaugh being interested in the running back.

Barkley responded to those rumors on the "Up & Adams Show" on Tuesday, saying he has nothing but respect for coach Harbaugh and is a fan of Chargers quarterback Justin Herbert.

"I got nothing but respect for coach Harbaugh... and I'm a big fan of Justin Herbert," Barkley said. "I think he is one of the best quarterbacks in the NFL. But hey, if the opportunity was able to present itself, I definitely wouldn't be against it."

The rumors started to circle after former Chargers quarterback Ryan Leaf said that Barkley is at the top of Harbaugh's list.

Saquon Barkley is coming off of a decent season in 2023 while failing to reach 1,000 rushing yards and missing three games. He also didn't rush for four yards a carry, as he had a 3.9 average. He still managed to score 10 total touchdowns in his sixth season.

The best free agent running backs, including Saquon Barkley, this offseason

Saquon Barkley during Green Bay Packers vs. New York Giants

If a team is in need of a running back, they can look at the free agent market.

Many quality veteran running backs are set to become free agents this offseason. Some of those options include Josh Jacobs, Tony Pollard, Austin Ekeler, Derrick Henry, D'Andre Swift, J.K. Dobbins, Devin Singeltary and more.

Last year, Barkley, Jacobs and Pollard were franchise-tagged by their respective teams.

There could be a few RBs that get tagged this offseason, but there will be many that will hit the open market.

Who do you think is the best free-agent running back?

