Saquon Barkley takes subtle shots at Giants while stressing what truly matters to Jalen Hurts

Philadelphia Eagles running back Saquon Barkley had one of the best seasons of his career, leading to his first Super Bowl ring. The three-time Pro Bowler said he had a conversation with quarterback Jalen Hurts about what matters to him.

Barkley was named the NFL Offensive Player of the Year last season and had a career-best 2283 scrimmage yards, only the second time he has registered 2000+ yards, the last being in his rookie year with the New York Giants.

The Pro Bowl running back took a subtle shot at his former team, putting his Super Bowl-winning season over his rookie year, claiming "it's all about winning."

"Obviously you want to get All-Pros and you want to get Super Bowls and you want to get to the Hall of Fame,” Barkley said. “You want to have those statistics, you want to have those numbers, that’s the human in you, but at the end of the day, I had two seasons where I had 2,000 [scrimmage] yards and 15 [total] touchdowns.

"One was my rookie year and one was here, and it looked really different. And I’d take last year over my rookie year every single time. It’s all about winning. The numbers don’t really matter."

Saquon Barkley sends warning ahead of Super Bowl rematch against Kansas City

The Eagles are playing the Kansas City Chiefs for the second time in three games on Sunday. Saquon Barkley sent a warning shot ahead of the Super Bowl rematch in Kansas.

"That’s going to be the theme for this year," Barkley said. "You’d be a fool if you let us walk into whatever stadium − whether it’s the Linc or your stadium − and your focal point is not stopping the run. If that’s the case, we’re going to burn you for it.

"We have so much talent. If you take away one thing, we have the opportunity to hurt you in another. That’s just the mindset. Whatever it takes to win football games, whether they stack the box or they don’t."

