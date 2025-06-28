Sauce Gardner doubles down on Deion Sanders’ CB market take amidst Jets contract extension buzz

New York Jets' Sauce Gardner has once again commented on the conversation regarding how much NFL cornerbacks should earn. This time, he used a simple emoji.

Ad

On Friday, Gardner retweeted a months-old message from Hall of Famer Deion Sanders. He added a salute emoji to show he stands behind Sanders’ call for cornerbacks to assert their value in a league that pays edge rushers and wide receivers far more handsomely.

The exchange between Gardner and Sanders first unfolded in March, when Gardner publicly questioned why salaries at his position trail so far behind other premium spots on the field.

Ad

Trending

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

The discussion was set in motion after ESPN’s Adam Schefter published a list highlighting record-setting deals for pass rushers. Gardner responded by asking why cornerbacks remain undervalued, prompting Sanders to deliver a passionate reply:

Looking to predict NFL playoff Scenarios? Try our NFL Playoff Predictor for real-time simulations and stay ahead of the game!

"Because the Dog corners need stand up for themselves and what they bring to the table or sit down and watch what's happening happen! Yall need to Stand up Stand out and Believe in what u Possess," Sanders wrote in his Mar. 10 reply.

Ad

SAUCE GARDNER @iamSauceGardner LINK 🫡

Ad

Sauce Gardner’s retweet is significant three months later, especially as his negotiations with the Jets take place.

Sauce Gardner stays positive about extension talks

Fanatics Super Bowl Party - Source: Getty

Sauce Gardner is approaching the final guaranteed year of his rookie deal, with a fifth-year option looming in 2026. Though he has already established himself among the NFL’s elite defenders, his compensation remains modest by league standards. He will $5.3 million this season, with a substantial jump to just over $20 million if the Jets exercise that option.

Ad

Despite the potential leverage, Gardner has opted against any form of holdout or protest during offseason workouts. He’s been a constant presence at minicamp, where he sounded upbeat about the progress of discussions.

"My team and the Jets have been talking and I feel pretty good about how the talks have been going," Sauce Gardner said at minicamp, according to USA Today's Friday report.

Ad

Even after Derek Stingley Jr.’s $90 million deal reset the top end of the position, corner salaries still lag behind the numbers wide receivers and edge rushers have secured in recent seasons.

Myles Garrett’s record-setting $40 million annual salary leads all defensive players, while wideout Ja’Marr Chase recently inked a deal worth more than $40 million annually. By comparison, only a handful of cornerbacks average $20 million or more annually, and Stingley is the only one to reach the $30 million threshold.

Sauce Gardner’s production arguably justifies a richer contract. According to Pro Football Focus, he’s allowed fewer yards per coverage snap than any other cornerback over the past three seasons. This has earned the site’s highest cumulative coverage grade since 2022.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Sanu Abraham Sanu Abraham is an NFL writer at Sportskeeda. As an avid football fan, he provides unique perspectives and novel ideas to the coverage of the sport and its many fascinating personalities.



His goal is to write lively and engaging articles that further demonstrate his expertise in the game. Sanu also has an exceptional ability to analyze team strategies and report on the latest developments on the field.



In addition to his sports writing, Sanu holds a postgraduate diploma in filmmaking and creative writing. As a firm believer in the power of storytelling and a keen observer, Sanu aims to document impactful moments through his passionate journalism and image-capturing. Know More

New York Jets Nation! Check out the latest Jets Schedule and dive into the New York Jets Depth Chart for NFL Season 2024-25.