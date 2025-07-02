Sauce Gardner stunned as Justin Fields pulls off move CB thought only Aaron Rodgers could make

New York Jets cornerback Sauce Gardner will play with another quarterback in the 2025 NFL season. After spending the 2024 season with Aaron Rodgers leading the way for the Jets, Gardner will have Justin Fields trying to lead the New Yorkers back to the postseason.

A lot has been said about Fields and Rodgers, with Aaron Glenn taking a cheeky dig at the four-time NFL MVP when praising Fields for not trying to be a celebrity, but himself.

During a Wednesday appearance on the "Pat McAfee Show," Gardner talked about Fields' abilities and mindset coming into his first season with the Jets. He lauded the former Chicago Bears and Pittsburgh Steelers' playmaker for making plays he only thought Rodgers could.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

"He gets to the facility early, and he's one of the last people to leave," Gardner said, "he's really been dialed in, trying to make those type of throws. Like, he made a few throws and, um, in OTAs that, I'm like, yo, I did not know he was capable of making this throw.

"Because it's only a certain amount of quarterbacks that can make I'm talking about Aaron's type of level, like when it comes to being able to squeeze those throws in there. I always thought Aaron was like, the best when it came to that. Justin made a few throws where I'm like, okay, he's really been in the lab."

Justin Fields appeared in 10 games for the Pittsburgh Steelers last season (started in six), tallying 106 completions on 161 pass attempts for 1,106 yards and five touchdowns.

His mobility and ability to stretch play can do wonders for the Jets in 2025. If his arm keeps getting better and he finds a way to become a serious dual-threat, the Jets could be a menace in the AFC.

Sauce Gardner shares update on relationship with Aaron Rodgers

During a conversation with Complex, Sauce Gardner opened up on the current state of his relationship with Aaron Rodgers. He admitted he had communicated with the 41-year-old quarterback until he joined the Steelers.

“We haven’t been in touch as much," Gardner said. "At the beginning of the offseason, we were more in touch. I think once there was really a reality that he was going to go to Pittsburgh, we just felt that we didn’t need to talk anymore.

"I feel like we seen us having to play each other Week 1. We really just seen the future — I’m joking about that. But no, we haven’t really talked. We play each other Week 1. I’m sure we going to talk before that, and it’s going to be a good game," he added.

After a 5-12 record with Rodgers, the Jets aim to start fresh under new management, with new pieces and fresh ideas from the sideline.

