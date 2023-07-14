The New York Jets will feature on this year's Hard Knocks edition and Sauce Gardner will be among the players that fans will be intrigued to see.

The fourth overall pick from the 2022 NFL Draft won the Defensive Rookie of the Year award last season, and has emerged as a star in the league. He recently talked about what it would mean if the Jets feature on Hard Knocks, and the star cornerback wasn't worried about the spotlight that his team would get during training camp.

Here's what he said on the Pivot Podcast:

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

“I think it would be great you know. as long as the guys handle it right you know what I mean, that can be some great adversity honestly you know, some great distractions because it can help us mentally."

"Going through this like all right with all these cameras how much can we continue to perfect our craft. How much can we continue to stay focused you know and I feel like that's why I would be good..."

"We got the guys who can help instill that into all of the players you know we got A-Rod, you know we got CJ Mosley, you know hopefully we got Quentin, you know uh even me, DJ Reed…”

Aaron Rodgers recently expressed his displeasure with the New York Jets being forced to appear on Hard Knocks this year. However, based on what Gardner said during the podcast, Rodgers is likely to catch on and put up some great moments for the fans to enjoy.

Sauce Gardner has emerged as NFL's CB1

Sauce Gardner: New York Jets v Green Bay Packers

Sauce Gardner is entering his second season in the NFL, and many people already believe that he is the best cornerback in the league. The New York Jets star is very confident about his ability and is determined to improve further this upcoming season. In his rookie season, he had 51 solo tackles, 24 assists, and two interceptions in 17 games.

Gardner was a key contributor to the Jets' defense being one of the best in the NFL last season. The Jets are a Super Bowl contender now that Aaron Rodgers has become their quarterback, and they will be at the forefront of attention throughout the season. It will be interesting to see how the team will deal with the extra pressure that is put on them right from the training camp.

If you use any of the above quotes, please credit the Pivot Podcast and H/T Sportskeeda.

Recommended Video Top 5 NBA players accused of sexual harassment and assault