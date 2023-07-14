Aaron Rodgers breaks silence on NFL forcing Jets into being 2023 Hard Knocks team

"Hard Knocks" takes NFL fans behind the scenes to the storylines and emotions of one team a season. This upcoming season will be the New York Jets, led by four-time NFL MVP Aaron Rodgers.

There are some franchises and players who love to be a part of the HBO series. But in the case of Rodgers, maybe not so much.

The 39-year-old quarterback was asked about New York being in the series. He noted he gets why they were chosen, adding that he would love to meet actor Liev Schreiber, the narrator of the series.

“One of the only things I like about Hard Knocks is the voice of God, who narrates it, Liev. I hope I get to meet him. But look, I understand the appeal with us. There’s a lot of eyes on me, a lot of eyes on our team, a lot of expectations for our squad. They forced it down our throats and we have to deal with it.”

Rodgers dominated the offseason headlines as wanted to leave the Green Bay Packers after 18 seasons with the franchise. In April, the 10-time Pro Bowler got his wish and was traded to the New York Jets.

Aaron Rodgers is one of the NFL's most polarizing figures, as he draws attention from fans and media alike.

"Hard Knocks" looks to be built for the Jets, as the team has Super Bowl aspirations with Rodgers under center. It's not the first time the franchise has been a part of the series as they were chosen for the 2010 season.

When does HBO's Hard Knocks start filming?

New York Jets Offseason Workout

The filming is likely to start when Jets training camp gets underway on July 20, as the Emmy-awarding series follows a pattern. Although HBO has yet to set an official release date, the last three seasons of the series have started in the second week of August.

Which teams have been on Hard Knocks so far?

Jerry Jones' Dallas Cowboys have made multiple appearances on the series

The Dallas Cowboys have been on "Hard Knocks" the most with three appearances. The Jets will join the Cincinnati Bengals and Los Angeles Rams in being on the series twice.

Success for teams who have been a part of the HBO series has been rare. Of the teams who've done it, seven teams made the playoffs the season they did the series.

The Jets made it all the way to the AFC Championship game in the 2010 season, the furthest any team has gone in the series. We'll see if the team can get past the Championship game this upcoming season.

