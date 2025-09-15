"Saw Russell Wilson drop 37 on his team": NFL fans react to Jerry Jones signing DE Jadeveon Clowney

The Dallas Cowboys' thrilling 40-37 overtime victory against the New York Giants was a rollercoaster of emotions for fans, but the post-game announcement by owner Jerry Jones added a whole new layer of intrigue.As the dust settled on a wild Week 2 matchup, Jones confirmed that the team was signing veteran defensive end Jadeveon Clowney. The move comes on the heels of a game where the Cowboys' defense struggled to contain Giants quarterback Russell Wilson, igniting a firestorm of reactions across social media.&quot;for 2.5 sacks?&quot; one fan asked.The reactions didn’t stop there. Check out a few more below.&quot;Any tread left on that tire?&quot; one fan said.&quot;Do they need a pass rusher or something…?&quot; another fan said.&quot;He’s gone that far downhill that he’ll play for the Cowturd? smh,&quot; a fan added.For 60 minutes and beyond, the Cowboys' defense was in a difficult spot. Just two weeks after trading away superstar pass rusher Micah Parsons to the Green Bay Packers, the defensive unit looked vulnerable. Russell Wilson, a quarterback who had a rough Week 1 debut with the Giants, turned back the clock, dicing up the Dallas secondary for a career-high 450 yards and three touchdowns.The Giants' offense, which had been stagnant a week prior, put up a staggering 37 points, with Wilson at the helm. This performance, coupled with the Cowboys' lackluster pass rush, highlighted the gaping hole left by Parsons' departure.It was this context that made the Clowney signing so timely, and, for many, so telling.What does Jadeveon Clowney bring to the Cowboys?NFL: Dallas Cowboys at Carolina Panthers - Source: ImagnClowney, a former number one overall pick with a reputation for being a strong run defender and a disruptive pass rusher, was the most credible free agent available to address Dallas’ glaring need on the edge.While Clowney's signing, a one-year, $3.5 million deal, was widely seen as a positive move to fill a void, it should be met with a dose of realism. While Clowney has been a solid player throughout his career, he is not the kind of player who can single-handedly replace the production and impact of a generational talent like Parsons.His most recent season with the Panthers saw him put up 5.5 sacks, and while he tied a career-high with 9.5 sacks the year before with the Ravens, he's not a consistent double-digit sack artist.The signing is seen as a patch, a veteran presence to stabilize a young and struggling defensive line. The Cowboys are now counting on Clowney to bring his experience and disruptiveness to a group that includes young players like Marshawn Kneeland and Sam Williams. The hope is that he can provide a consistent presence on the edge and help improve a run defense that has also shown its weaknesses in the early part of the season.The move is a testament to Jerry Jones' &quot;win now&quot; mentality and his willingness to make a splashy move when a need becomes glaringly obvious. It was the defensive performance against Russell Wilson's Giants that made the need undeniable, and in the wild world of the NFL, a team's struggles in one game can lead to a significant roster change before the final whistle even sounds.