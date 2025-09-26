"Scam of the century, took the bag and got hurt": NFL fans react to Terry McLaurin missing practice ahead of Week 4 Falcons game 

Terry McLaurin may miss his first game of the 2025 season after missing the third consecutive practice of the week. The seven-year veteran is dealing with a quad injury that will keep him sidelined against the Atlanta Falcons in Week 4.McLaurin played the first three games of the season until he suffered a quad injury against the Las Vegas Raiders on Sunday. He was a DNP in each practice session of the week, and coach Dan Quinn confirmed on Friday that McLaurin won't be available against the Falcons.The update didn't please many fans, with some criticizing the Washington Commanders for paying a lot of money to a player who has struggled with injuries during his entire career.&quot;Scam of the century, took the bag and got hurt,&quot; one fan said.Ֆ @SunnyB0120LINKScam of the century, took the bag and got hurt.&quot;Good thing they didn’t pay him…&quot; another fan wrote. Fantasy Unfiltered @nofilterfantasyLINKGood thing they didn’t pay him…&quot;This is why you don’t give mid-tier WRs huge contracts,&quot; another fan said. egoMamba🐍 @egoMambaLINKThis is why you don’t give mid-tier WRs huge contractsOthers speculated about how serious this issue was and how long Terry McLaurin could be out. &quot;Trending in the wrong direction and looking like IR stint is imminent!&quot; one fan said. &quot;That’s tough The Commanders are really going to miss him if he can’t go this week. Hope he heals up soon, they need Scary Terry on that field,&quot; another fan said. &quot;Are they getting cooked?&quot; another fan said. After four consecutive seasons playing 17 games, Terry McLaurin signed a three-year, $97 million extension with the Commanders after requesting a trade. In three games, he has recorded 10 receptions for 149 yards and zero touchdowns.The Commanders will be without Jayden Daniels for the second consecutive game after he sustained a knee injury against the Green Bay Packers. Marcus Mariota led the Commanders to the win in Week 3, but being without McLaurin on the field would hurt their chances to exploit the Falcons' weaknesses.Dan Quinn said Terry McLaurin is week-to-weekOn Wednesday, Dan Quinn shared an update on Terry McLaurin, who had reportedly sought a second opinion on his quad before he missed the first practice of the week.“Working as hard as he can to come back from it,” Quinn said. “He’s putting all the work in, so I would say he’s week-to-week as we’re hitting it, see what next week brings and where he’s at. When it turns, it goes quicker, so where he gets into next week.”McLaurin caught three catches for 74 yards, but his last one cost him participation in Sunday's game. He picked up the injury after completing a 56-yard catch that ended with a tackle at the 1-yard line. He left the field and never returned.