"Scariest thing I've ever done" - Jay Cutler's ex-wife opens up on relationship with former QB

Former Chicago Bears quarterback Jay Cutler and Kristin Cavallari are now separated after meeting in 2010. The couple tied the knot a few years later in 2013, but it wasn't all smooth sailing.

Cavallari called off the pair's engagement in 2011 before eventually getting married two years later. The couple have three children together, making their split, which happened in April 2020, rather tough, but Cavallari thinks it is the best thing she has done.

She recently spoke on "The School of Greatness" podcast with Lewis Howes and said that she's currently the happiest she has ever been. The 35-year-old added that getting a divorce from Jay Cutler was the scariest thing she has ever done.

Cavallari said:

“The scariest thing that I’ve ever done is get a divorce. But it’s been the best thing that I’ve ever done and that has really jumpstarted my journey on self-love and figuring out who I am now. My kids (Camden, Jaxon and Saylor) have inspired me to become the best version of myself.”

She added:

“I can only be as good to my kids as I am to myself. If I am empty, I have nothing to give them. Being able to be energized and love myself so I can love on my kids — and support them and encourage them — that’s the most important thing.”

Cavallari continued:

“It’s gotten me to a really peaceful place. I feel the best I’ve ever felt in my whole life. I’m the happiest I’ve ever been. I’m no longer afraid of getting hurt.”

Jay Cutler had indifferent NFL career

Jay Cutler in action for the Chicago Bears

Jay Cutler was a first-round pick in the 2006 draft, having been drafted by the Denver Broncos with pick 11.

In his 12 years of playing in the NFL, the quarterback only made the postseason once. He led the Chicago Bears to a 10-5 record behind his 23 touchdowns in 2010.

The quarterback's arm talent and strength was second to none and the power he possessed was simply outrageous. However, having a big arm does not translate into being a good quarterback in the pros and Jay Cutler found that out the hard way.

He spent three seasons with the Broncos before moving to Chicago. Cutler then spent eight years with the Bears, making the playoffs just once before retiring in 2016.

In 2017, he was brought out of retirement by the Miami Dolphins and played 14 games, throwing 19 touchdowns and 14 interceptions.

Ultimately, it was injuries and his inconsistent form that saw him exit the league without enjoying much success.

