"It’s a scientific phenomenon known as Aaron Rodgers" - Talk show host Stephen Colbert savagely roasts Packers QB Aaron Rodgers

Aaron Rodgers' public image has taken some mighty beating ever since it became apparent that he had misled the public about his COVID vaccine status, claiming he was "immunized" in response to a question about his vaccination status.

Aaron Rodgers is still a greatly respectable quarterback, but comedian Stephen Colbert ridiculed his stock off the field even further and stuck the knife even deeper while talking about the new variant of the Coronavirus.

Stephen Colbert was talking about the new Omicron variant of the Coronavirus that has been isolated and identified in southern Africa. There are supposed to be mutations in the spike protein of the virus, that could make it evade the current vaccine immunity, which are better at protecting against other variants of the virus.

One of the reasons variants arise is because the virus naturally mutates as part of the natural selection process in evolution. Every mutation increases the virus' chance of propagation, but not all are of equal concern. An increase in vaccination can decrease the possibility of such mutations as well because the multiplication of the existing virus slows in the individual and the community.

Sanjay Jha @JhaSanjay



#Omicron All governments are over-reacting ( fear consolidates power). Instead of making fully vaccinated travellers take RT-PCR tests the answer lies in vaccinating those who are unvaccinated. Mutation happens there. All governments are over-reacting ( fear consolidates power). Instead of making fully vaccinated travellers take RT-PCR tests the answer lies in vaccinating those who are unvaccinated. Mutation happens there.#Omicron

But because Stephen Colbert is a comedian, he did not go on a rant against Aaron Rodgers for not taking the vaccine despite having access to it. Instead, he crisply associated the rise of the Omicron variant in parts of the world with a lower incidence of vaccination with Aaron Rodgers' own unscientific stance on vaccinations.

To be clear, the Omicron variant has not been fully studied yet, and Stephen Colbert appeared to acknowledge that:

“Omicron does appear to be evading vaccines."

But what a bland statement like the above does not convey is the premonition of a zinger that follows straight after. In a single line, Stephen Colbert absolutely roasted Aaron Rodgers for his anti-vaccine stance:

"It’s a scientific phenomenon known as Aaron Rodgers.”

The pithiness of the comment elicited laughs from all those watching and those who have been following the increasingly bizarre Aaron Rodgers Covid saga. In one line, Stephen Colbert conveyed the idiocy of not listening to the scientific community and the risks that follow. It also shone a light on how mutations are happening in unvaccinated communities, who unlike Aaron Rodgers do not have access to the vaccines, and how they may end up all the progress achieved through the vaccination program.

