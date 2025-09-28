  • home icon
  Scotty Miller's wife Jenna drops 1-word reaction to pre-game moment before Steelers' 24-21 win over Vikings

By Bethany Cohen
Modified Sep 28, 2025 18:14 GMT
Scotty Miller
Scotty Miller's wife reacted to a comment from a former teammate's wife. (Photos via Scotty Miller's Instagram/ rizky_bizz on Instagram)

Scotty Miller and the Pittsburgh Steelers will travel back to the United States with another win on the season after a trip to Dublin, Ireland. The Pittsburgh Steelers defeated the Minnesota Vikings at Croke Park on Sunday 24-21 and he had one fan in the Vikings fan base cheering him on.

Jordan Rudolph, wife of former Minnesota Vikings tight end turned broadcaster, Kyle Rudolph shared a photo of Miller on the field from her view in the stands. Jordan Rudolph declared the wide receiver was the only member of the Pittsburgh Steelers she would be cheering for on Sunday. She also said that she missed Miller's wife, tagging Jenna in the post.

"The only Steelers I'm cheering for today!"-Jordan Rudolph wrote.
"Yayyy!!!"-Jenna Miller replied.

Scotty Miller&#039;s wife responded to a post from Jordan Rudolph. (Photo via rizky_bizz on Instagram)
Kyle Rudolph and Scotty Miller were teammates on the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in 2022. Rudolph is now a color analyst for the Minnesota Vikings radio coverage on Westwood One, hence the reason the family made the trip to Ireland.

Scotty Miller and wife Jenna announced birth of second child

When the Steelers took the field on Sunday in Dublin, they had a new fan back at home cheering. Pittsburgh Steelers wide receiver Scotty Miller and his wife Jenna announced their newest addition last week.

Jenna Miller shared photos of their newborn daughter, Noli Marie, who was born on September 22nd. She shared a series of photos of the baby girl as well as with their older son, Brody, when he met his baby sister for the first time.

"Noli Marie Miller 💘 9•22•25 | 6lbs 10oz we are so blessed to welcome home our baby girl 🎀🥹"-Jenna Miller shared on Instagram.
In April, the couple announced that they were expecting their second child with a post on Instagram. The couple and their son, Brody, posed on the beach while holding sonogram photos. They welcomed their first child, son, Brody Titus, in October 2023.

Miller signed with the Pittsburgh Steelers in May 2024 and appeared in 13 games last season. He then resigned with the Steelers in March 2025.

