How to listen to Steelers vs. Vikings? Radio station coverage of Week 4 Dublin, Ireland game explored

The Pittsburgh Steelers will face the Minnesota Vikings in Week 4 of the 2025 NFL season on Sunday. The game will kick off at 9:30 a.m. ET from Croke Park in Dublin, Ireland.
Those who want to listen to the game on national radio can tune in to Westwood One, where Kate Scott (play-by-play) and Kyle Rudolph (analyst) will handle the coverage.
Fans in Minnesota can tune in to KFAN (100.3-FM), KTLK 1130-AM and the five-state Vikings Audio Network to catch the game. The pre-game show will begin at 7:30 a.m. ET, with Paul Allen (play-by-play), Pete Bercich (analyst), and Ben Leber (sideline reporter) handling the coverage.
Locals in Pittsburgh can tune in to WDVE 102.5 FM & WBGG 970 AM on the Steelers Audio Network, where Rob King (play-by-play), Max Starks (color analyst), and Missi Matthews (sideline reporter) will be on the call.
The Steelers vs. Vikings game will also air on SiriusXM NFL Radio (Channel 88). The Steelers broadcast will be on channel 227, while the Minnesota broadcast will be live on channel 380.
How to watch Steeles vs. Vikings? TV channel and live stream details for Week 4 game
The Steelers vs. Vikings Week 4 game will be broadcast live on NFL Network, where Joe Davis will handle the play-by-play commentary, while Greg Olsen will serve as the analyst. Jamie Erdahl (Vikings) and Pam Oliver (Steelers) will be the sideline reporters.
Fans can also live stream the Steelers vs. Vikings game on Fubo. The Steelers beat the New England Patriots 21-14 in their Week 3 game, while the Vikings took down the Cincinnati Bengals 48-10 in their last game.
Here are the key details for the Steelers vs. Vikings Week 4 clash:
- Date: Sunday, Sept. 28, 2025
- Time: 9:30 a.m. ET
- TV channel: NFL Network
- Live stream: Fubo
- Venue: Croke Park in Dublin, Ireland
