How to listen to Steelers vs. Vikings? Radio station coverage of Week 4 Dublin, Ireland game explored

The Pittsburgh Steelers will face the Minnesota Vikings in Week 4 of the 2025 NFL season on Sunday. The game will kick off at 9:30 a.m. ET from Croke Park in Dublin, Ireland.

Ad

Those who want to listen to the game on national radio can tune in to Westwood One, where Kate Scott (play-by-play) and Kyle Rudolph (analyst) will handle the coverage.

Fans in Minnesota can tune in to KFAN (100.3-FM), KTLK 1130-AM and the five-state Vikings Audio Network to catch the game. The pre-game show will begin at 7:30 a.m. ET, with Paul Allen (play-by-play), Pete Bercich (analyst), and Ben Leber (sideline reporter) handling the coverage.

Ad

Trending

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Locals in Pittsburgh can tune in to WDVE 102.5 FM & WBGG 970 AM on the Steelers Audio Network, where Rob King (play-by-play), Max Starks (color analyst), and Missi Matthews (sideline reporter) will be on the call.

Looking to predict NFL playoff Scenarios? Try our NFL Playoff Predictor for real-time simulations and stay ahead of the game!

The Steelers vs. Vikings game will also air on SiriusXM NFL Radio (Channel 88). The Steelers broadcast will be on channel 227, while the Minnesota broadcast will be live on channel 380.

How to watch Steeles vs. Vikings? TV channel and live stream details for Week 4 game

Pittsburgh Steelers WR DK Metcalf - NFL 2025 - Source: Getty

The Steelers vs. Vikings Week 4 game will be broadcast live on NFL Network, where Joe Davis will handle the play-by-play commentary, while Greg Olsen will serve as the analyst. Jamie Erdahl (Vikings) and Pam Oliver (Steelers) will be the sideline reporters.

Ad

Fans can also live stream the Steelers vs. Vikings game on Fubo. The Steelers beat the New England Patriots 21-14 in their Week 3 game, while the Vikings took down the Cincinnati Bengals 48-10 in their last game.

Here are the key details for the Steelers vs. Vikings Week 4 clash:

Date: Sunday, Sept. 28, 2025

Time: 9:30 a.m. ET

TV channel: NFL Network

Live stream: Fubo

Venue: Croke Park in Dublin, Ireland

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Arnold Arnold is a journalist covering College Sports and the NFL at Sportskeeda. He has been with the company since August 2022.



Arnold graduated with a degree in Mass Media from MIC. As a sports fanatic, he pursued writing to express his thoughts and opinions on sports events across the globe. He has also worked at Wizcraft and Publicis.



Arnold began supporting the Kansas City Chiefs after watching Patrick Mahomes lead them to Super Bowl glory in 2020. He also has a soft corner for the New York Yankees since he's lived in New York for two years. Arnold's favorite coach of all time is Andy Reid, and the Chiefs dynasty looks far from over.



In his free time, Arnold enjoys reading, exercising, and traveling. He follows several other sports including football, cricket, tennis, basketball, boxing and F1. Know More