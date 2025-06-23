"Screw it, bring him back": Giants fans call for reunion after Odell Beckham Jr admits he never wanted to leave New York

Odell Beckham Jr.'s time with the New York Giants was intense. The wide receiver was a first-round pick in 2014 and quickly became a star for the team, but his involvement in multiple incidents made owner John Mara question his maturity at times.

In the 2019 offseason, the Giants traded Beckham Jr. to the Cleveland Browns one year after he signed a contract extension. Barring a season-ending injury in 2017, the wide receiver accrued 1,000-plus receiving yards during his time in New York (2014-2018).

In a recent autograph session, the NFL star gave an honest answer to a question. The wide receiver revealed that he never wanted to leave the Giants, to the extent of giving up the Super Bowl ring he won with the Los Angeles Rams to win a title in New York.

Giants fans were touched by the receiver's gesture and asked for the team to sign him — he's a free agent after spending the 2024 season with the Miami Dolphins.

"Screw it, bring him back", said one fan.

"His falloff was so steep, injuries suck man. One of the most electric starts to a career for a WR we’ve ever seen", wrote one fan, reminding of Beckham's torn ACL in 2021.

"At one point it was time to go. Now it’s time to come back", wrote another hopeful fan.

How did Odell Beckham Jr. play in the 2024 season?

Odell Beckham Jr. had a disappointing year in Miami, finishing with just 55 yards in nine games. He was released before the end of the season, reportedly by "mutual consent".

Since suffering a torn ACL in Super Bowl LVI, Beckham Jr. never returned to his best. He missed the entire 2022 season to focus on his recovery, and in 2023, he did not produce the expected impact on the Baltimore Ravens' offense.

The Dolphins had quarterback Tua Tagovailoa out for most of the 2024 season due to head injuries, and the entire passing offense struggled as a result.

