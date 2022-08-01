Seahawks' D.K. Metcalf set to make acting debut in movie starring Hollywood stars Owen Wilson, Michael Peña, and more

D.K. Metcalf just signed an incredible extension for three years and $72 million. This is good news for the Seattle Seahawks, particularly after trading superstar quarterback Russell Wilson. But the Seahawks were able to lock up their offensive superstar for the foreseeable future.

You'd be forgiven for thinking the receiver would be busy prepping for the season, but Metcalf may have a new career on the horizon. The star will be making his acting debut in the upcoming Paramount+ original film Secret Headquarters. The movie will feature Owen Wilson, Walker Scobell and Michael Peña.

The trailer focuses on the main characters, showing the plot and what viewers can expect. When a character throws a baseball through the glove, the fence, the wall and more, Metcalf makes his debut.

Given that he's only in the trailer for a brief moment to say one line, it's unclear just how big his role will be. NFL fans will have to wait until August 12 to find out just how important the wide receiver's role really is.

D.K. Metcalf is the latest athlete to feature in the movies

D.K. Metcalf isn't the first athlete to work in Hollywood. Most recently in the Netflix movie Hustle, several NBA players, including Juancho Hernagomez and Anthony Edwards acted alongside Adam Sandler.

In the world of football, this has happened before, too. Carl Weathers played seven games for the Oakland Raiders before going on to become Apollo Creed and Greef Karga. Terry Crews is one of the more famous examples. He was once an NFL player with the Washington Redskins.

Several other NFL stars have made cameos in films as opposed to being the main character. This is likely what D.K. Metcalf's role will be. Linebacker Clay Matthews made a cameo in Pitch Perfect 2. Russell Wilson and Julian Edelman made appearances in Entourage.

Dan Marino pops up in Ace Ventura: Pet Detective. Rex Ryan acts alongside Adam Sandler and Andy Samberg in That's My Boy. Former Green Bay Packers quarterback Brett Favre appeared in There's Something About Mary back in 1998.

The lines between the athletic industry and the entertainment industry continue to blur. D.K. Metalf is the latest, but he definitely won't be the last NFL player to feature in Hollywood.

