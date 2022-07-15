“When I looked at Anthony Edwards from his highlights: Dawg” - Shaquille O’Neal says he doesn’t need to watch the full game, believes he can identify "dawgs" through highlights

Shaquille O'Neal has praised rising star Anthony Edwards, the Minnesota Timberwolves guard.

Edwards was sensational in his second year, leading the Timberwolves to a spot in the playoffs. One of the most athletic wings in the NBA, he has the potential to be a face of the league with his superstar upside on both sides of the floor.

He's caught the attention of O'Neal, who said it's not difficult for him to see the "dawgs" in the NBA. On "The Big Podcast with Shaq," O'Neal said he can identify the guard as a "dawg" just from watching his highlights, like with other young talent:

"When I see a highlight, when I looking at Anthony Edwards from his highlights: Dawg. When I looked at Ja Morant, his highlight when he was in NCAA: Dawg. When I looked at Zion Williamson, potential to be a dawg. I don't really need to watch full games."

Shaquille O'Neal with praise for Anthony Edwards

It hasn't taken long for Anthony Edwards to cement himself as one of the top rising stars in the NBA. After finishing second in the Rookie of the Year race in 2020-21, Edwards took his game to another level for the Minnesota Timberwolves last year.

The charismatic wing finished the 2021-22 season with averages of 21.3 points, 4.8 rebounds, 3.8 assists and 1.5 steals per game. He shoting 44.1%, including 35.7% from 3-point range. Edwards showcased flashes of brilliance throughout the playoffs and is poised for another leap forward in the upcoming season.

StatMuse @statmuse Anthony Edwards in year two:



— 21/5/4

— 44/36/79%

— 4th most PTS by a player under 21



Still only 20 years old.

The Timberwolves were one of the NBA's pleasant surprises last season.

After acquiring star big man Rudy Gobert in a headline-caliber trade with the Utah Jazz, Minnesota is preparing to compete to be the best in the Western Conference. The Timberwolves made their first playoff appearance since 2018 before falling in six games to the Memphis Grizzlies.

With Edwards continuing to take strides forward, it may only be a matter of time before the 20-year-old wing cements himself as one of the league's top players.

Edwards was the No. 1 pick in the 2020 draft after being named the Southeastern Conference Rookie of the Year at Georgia. He made the NBA's All-Rookie team.

Edwards, nicknamed "Ant-Man," made his acting debut in the Netflix film "Hustle," starring Adam Sandler.

