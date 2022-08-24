"Seahawks are a disaster and this is where hope goes to die" - NFL analyst blasts 'pathetic QB competition' between Drew Lock and Geno Smith

The Seattle Seahawks used to be perennial contenders, routinely making the playoffs and competing for the Super Bowl. They had a very poor 2021 season, finishing 7-10. Following the campaign, they traded star quarterback Russell Wilson to the Denver Broncos.

Seattle now look a shadow of their former selves. The Seahawks are widely considered the worst team in a division that homes three playoff contenders. Those teams are the defending Super Bowl champions the Los Angeles Rams, the Arizona Cardinals and the San Francisco 49ers.

Quarterback Drew Lock was sent to Seattle as part of the Wilson haul and many expected him to be named their starter. But according to Pete Carroll, it's a competition. Geno Smith has been with Seattle for the last two campaigns and filled in for Wilson in four games. He played hard, gutsy football but didn't inspire a lot of confidence. As the starter, he threw for 702 yards, five touchdowns and one interception. He led the Seahawks to one win and two defeats.

CBS Sports analyst Adam Schein believes Seattle's situation is embarrassing. Here's what he said:

"This is the most embarrassing, saddest, pathetic quarterback competition of all time between Drew Lock and Geno Smith... The Seahawks are a disaster and this is where hope goes to die."

He went on to detail how poorly both quarterbacks have been::

"The fact that you have two quarterbacks vying to be QB1 replacing Russell Wilson and neither one, Smith or Lock, is a top 40 quarterback in the NFL? Absolutely pathetic!"

He went on to say that he couldn't fathom why Seattle chose the two:

"I think Pete Carroll is smart. I think John Snyder is smart, and I think this is the dumbest calculation I've ever seen from any team, ever."

Schein was shocked that the Seahawks didn't try to replace Wilson. Two obvious quarterbacks they could have pursued were Baker Mayfield and Jimmy Garoppolo. They could have used the draft by selecting Malik Willis or Kenny Pickett.

Of those, only Garoppolo remains an option. However, the Cleveland Browns and New York Giants have also been linked with the quarterback. There's also the fact that the San Francisco 49ers would rather not trade him to a division rival if possible.

Who's going to win the quarterback battle for the Seahawks?

At this point, with a couple of weeks remaining before the regular season begins, there's no telling which quarterback will claim the starting role. Pete Carroll seemed to believe Geno Smith was leading for a while, but Drew Lock was performing well, too.

That means it could come down to either one and it wouldn't be a huge surprise. Lock is younger and has more upside. He has been a starter pretty recently in Denver. He wasn't amazing, but he did start often. Smith has been a backup for a while now, but he has the advantage of knowing the players, coaches and system already.

The issue is that whoever starts under center is going to struggle. Seattle seems to be in full rebuild mode and their fans are bracing themselves for a rough campaign. We will see if this is the case when the regular season kicks off next month.

